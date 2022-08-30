Daily Horoscope: August 31, 2022

The moon in Libra makes a helpful connection with sweet Venus in Leo at 2:07 AM, inspiring a fun, affectionate atmosphere—but intense feelings like jealousy or greed may arise as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:43 AM. Don’t ignore these difficult emotions; be honest with yourself about where you’re at. The moon enters Scorpio at 1:11 PM, encouraging us to get real about how we feel and to embrace change!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Intense emotions may bubble to the surface as the moon enters brooding water sign Scorpio—but deep personal transformation can also take place at this time, dear Aries! You could be settling a debt or an unresolved issue at this time.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus turns to relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio. This is a powerful time to connect, meet new people, and learn more about the folks in your life.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters Scorpio, inspiring productivity: You may be getting reorganized or busy at work, tackling your to-do list. Scorpio is the sign of transformation, so you could be shifting your routine or breaking habits at this time.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This can be an especially exciting, passionate moment to explore your desires and fantasies, express yourself artistically, and generally have fun!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters Scorpio today, which can bring your attention to your home and family life. You may feel inspired to entertain at home or generally spruce up your space! You could be reconnecting with the past at this time.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

An uptick in communication takes place as the moon enters Scorpio. Your focus may turn to taking care of paperwork, responding to invitations, and engaging in research. Intriguing information could come your way!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus may turn to finances today as the moon enters Scorpio. This can be a powerful time to rework your budget, or reflect on what themes like wealth, security, and comfort mean to you.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio! Make time to sit with your feelings and nourish yourself emotionally and physically. Do something special for yourself, and connect with the people you love the most!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Take time to rest as the moon enters sensitive water sign Scorpio today: Take a break from your busy schedule, set your phone to do not disturb. Reconnect with yourself and escape from your everyday routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters Scorpio today, activating the sector of your chart that rules friendship and community. This is an exciting time to connect with people who share your interests, as well as to reflect on your hopes and dreams for the future.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus can turn to your career and your life in the public eye as the moon enters Scorpio. Rewards or recognition may be coming your way! This is a powerful moment to reflect on what themes like success and achievement mean to you.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, which could find you inspired to make travel plans! You may be exploring new opportunities at this time, perhaps diving into a field of study that interests you.