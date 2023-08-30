Daily Horoscope: August 31, 2023

The mood can feel especially expansive or lucky as the moon in Pisces aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 10:25 AM. Decisions may be revisited as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo at 3:29 PM. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 10:20 PM, inspiring experimentation!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Wishes can come true as the moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus. The moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could find you reworking your plans. A surprise gift might be shared as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

An exciting, expansive energy flows in your social life as the moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus. You might run into an old friend as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you eager to experiment with something new.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring your imagination. Your creativity can win you big points in your career. The moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde in Virgo, perhaps finding you revisiting the past. An a-ha moment could take place as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An exciting atmosphere flows in your social life as the moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus. New information about old news might come to light as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you connecting with surprising people.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Exciting career opportunities may arise as the moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus. The moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could find you revisiting a discussion about money. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected success.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring expansion and adventure! The moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury retrograde in your sign, Virgo, which might find you running into someone from the past. A eureka moment can arise as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A tricky problem could be resolved as the moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus. The moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo, finding you reworking your schedule. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing a surprising resource your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a fun and romantic atmosphere! The moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo and connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you unexpectedly running into old friends.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

An easygoing atmosphere flows in your personal life as the moon in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus. A conversation about your career could be revisited as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you shaking up your usual routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A fun, flirtatious mood flows as the moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus. A conversation could be revisited as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo. Unexpected fun can take place as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring generosity. The moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could find you revisiting a financial discussion. The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, and you might be shaking things up at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Exciting and surprising news could be shared as the moon in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Jupiter and with Uranus, both in Taurus. You may run into people from your past as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Virgo.