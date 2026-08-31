Daily Horoscope: August 31, 2026

Most weeks ease you in before they ask anything of you. This one arrives with both hands full. Jupiter and Saturn form an exact trine today — the big-picture aspect that’s been building since early August, finally at its peak — while Saturn simultaneously squares Mars exactly. Two opposing forces, both at maximum strength, on the same morning. The result isn’t confusion; it’s definition. The opening is there, stargazer, and so is the wall, and today neither one is ambiguous. Uranus square Mercury also exits today, ending a week of scrambled signals. The picture in front of you right now is an honest one. What you do with it is up to you.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Saturn square Mars hits its exact peak today — which means you’re starting the week at the most concentrated point of this pressure, not the tail end of it. Mars in Cancer has been making this feel personal. It isn’t, Aries. Whatever you run into today is structural, not a verdict on you. Hold onto that reframe. It’ll make the week easier to move through.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Saturn pressure that’s been sitting on Venus for two weeks finally lifted — so this Monday opens with something lighter. That lasts until this afternoon, when the Moon opposes Venus and drops an inconvenient emotional note in your lap. Not a crisis, Taurus. Just a feeling that arrives mid-afternoon and wants acknowledging. You don’t have to fix it. Let it be there.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You know that feeling when the interference drops out of a call, and you can actually hear the other person? That’s today. Uranus square Mercury exits — last day of the scramble — and Mercury in Virgo is operating without it. Mars is building a sextile with Mercury too, giving the thought somewhere to go. Use that, Gemini. It won’t feel this open all week.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon in Aries gives you a faster fuse than usual — the impulse to react is closer to the surface, the response already forming before the situation has finished arriving. Saturn sitting directly on the Moon today is the hand on your shoulder, Cancer. Whatever you want to say right now, wait a beat. What comes out 30 seconds later will be better.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Something in your sense of yourself got tested last week — pushed hard enough that you had to find out whether it held. It did. Mars is now moving into a sextile with the Sun, and the energy this week is cooperative rather than disruptive. What did the test show you, Leo? Don’t let it pass without taking something from it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

After a week of your best thinking tools getting scrambled right when you needed them, today Uranus square Mercury exits and Mercury in your sign is fully, finally yours to work with again. Mars is also coming in behind it, giving the ideas actual follow-through energy. Make the plan today, Virgo. The disruption showed you what holds — now build from there.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You start the week knowing what you want — that part feels settled. This afternoon, the Moon opposing Venus is going to put a small pull on it: someone needs something, the balance tips, and there’s that familiar tug toward adjusting. Notice it, Libra. You can choose to accommodate. But do it consciously this time, not because it’s just what you do.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve spent the week operating at a slight remove — tracking what was coming before it arrived, carrying things while others caught up. Good week for it. Monday asks something different, Scorpio. Awareness that doesn’t move eventually just becomes distance. There’s something you’ve been holding. Today might be the day to do something with it rather than just carry it further.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The aspect you’ve been feeling build — Jupiter trine Saturn — goes exact today. The vision and the structure it lives in are in full alignment, Sagittarius, and the sky is confirming what you’ve been betting on. It doesn’t come with fanfare. Just: you were right, the thing holds, and now the actual work begins. That’s what you wanted. Go get it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The wall is exactly where you thought it was. The door is exactly where you hoped. Saturn squares Mars exactly today and Saturn trines Jupiter exactly today — peak pressure and peak opening on the same Monday morning. Most signs find that overwhelming. You find it focusing, Capricorn. You’ve been navigating both for weeks. Now there’s nothing left to guess at. Go.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You ran at a pretty high frequency last week — things moving further than expected, conversations going somewhere before they finished, Uranus squaring Mercury and the Sun at its peak. Now it’s Monday and the week is settling. What actually took root, Aquarius? Check in on the idea, the conversation, the thing you put out there. You might be surprised what held.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Monday comes in at a pace that isn’t yours — Moon in Aries, Saturn on it, Mars squaring it, everything pushing for action before the coffee’s finished. You don’t have to match it, Pisces. Neptune in Aries asks you to put your instincts into motion, not into overdrive. Respond when you’re ready, not when the moment demands it. Your timing is usually better anyway.

Pisces monthly horoscope