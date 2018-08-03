Daily Horoscope: August 4, 2018

The Moon in chill Taurus clashes with the Sun in dramatic Leo at 2:18 PM, inspiring us to take action. Watch out for over-indulgence as the Moon opposes Jupiter at 5:50 PM. The Moon connects with Neptune at 8:48 PM, making for a dreamy evening—don’t get carried away by your fantasies, but do use this energy to create some beautiful art or connect deeply with someone you care about.

All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

The Moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on fame and fortune, but that’s no surprise! As the sign of royalty, you naturally attract attention and success. This evening’s energy is emotional, so make time for yourself to process your feelings.

The Moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, Virgo, finding you in an adventurous mood! But it’s important that you rest today and that you don’t overbook yourself. Dreamy energy flows in your relationships tonight.

The Moon in Libra finds you in an emotionally intense mood today, even though you need to keep your cool and stay detached. Strong emotions about self-worth, intimacy, and cash come up for you to work with.

Your focus is on your relationships today, Scorpio, as the Moon in earth sign Taurus lights up the partnership sector of your chart. Compromises need to be made, but lucky energy is flowing your way.

The Moon is in Taurus today, encouraging you to cross items off your to-do list even though all you really want to do is jump on a plane and go on an adventure! Creative energy flows this evening as you tap into your emotions.

The Moon is in fellow Earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the creativity and romance sector of your chart—fun! Deep emotions are stirred today, but good times with friends also arrive this evening.

The Moon in down-to-earth Taurus illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today. However, don’t expect the vibe to be totally chill, as tension will pop up in your relationships and at work. Creative energy flows this evening.

The Moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, and you can expect plenty of news to come your way. This evening brings an especially inspiring conversation.

The Moon is in earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and self-worth—watch your budgeting! This evening, your most valuable asset is your intuition, so use it!

Reflect on boundaries and your sense of security and privacy today, Taurus. Relationships are a big feature early this evening. Tonight offers an opportunity to connect with people who share your dreams.

The Moon in Taurus illuminates a very quiet sector of your chart today, encouraging you to slow down and rest—even though there’s plenty of work to be done. This evening brings a dreamy and creative atmosphere.