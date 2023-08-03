Daily Horoscope: August 4, 2023

The moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 11:35 AM, inspiring experimentation and excitement! Creativity flows as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces at 7:00 PM. Deep transformations take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:21 PM. The moon enters Aries at 11:19 PM, inspiring courage as we try new things!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your creativity and imagination can have a meaningful impact on the world around you as the moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you making great strides in your career. The moon enters your sign, Aries, encouraging you to focus on self love and explore your emotions.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your social life. A meaningful discussion can create a great transformation as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to catch up on quality time away from your responsibilities, and to rest.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your creativity and ability to tap into what the public wants could be on fire today as the moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces. Great changes can take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Aries, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Exciting social connections and inspiring discussions take place as the moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you and a partner connecting in a deep way. The moon enters Aries, bringing your attention to your career and life in the public eye.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Unexpected support could arrive as the moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces. You might make a big change to your routine as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Aries, finding you planning your next adventure.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces, which could bring surprises, romance, and creative inspiration! The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you experiencing a passionate connection. The moon enters Aries, and you’re taking care of bills and discussing money with partners.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces, which can find you coming up with brilliant solutions to tricky problems. Deep bonds form as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Aries, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Chance meetings could take place as the moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus. A whimsical and romantic mood is in the air as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces! The moon connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging deep discussions. The moon enters Aries, finding you in a busy and productive mood.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a dreamy and creative atmosphere in your personal life. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps finding you tapping into a valuable resource. The moon enters Aries, inspiring romance and creativity!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus and meets Neptune in Pisces, creating an exciting atmosphere for communication and connection with crushes and creative collaborators! The moon connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, inspiring deep healing and change. Your focus turns to family life as the moon enters Aries.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Pisces aligns with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your personal life. Generosity and compassion flow as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you feeling connected with your inner voice, and communication gets a boost as the moon enters Aries.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in your sign, Pisces, aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news. The moon meets your ruling planet Neptune, finding you exploring your creativity and your intuition in a deep and significant way! A friendship bond may deepen as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Aries.