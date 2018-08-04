Daily Horoscope: August 5, 2018

The Moon in Taurus clashes with Mercury retrograde at 2:58 AM, encouraging us to rethink some things, and then makes an easy connection with a not-so-easy planet, Pluto, at 3:03 AM, stirring intense feelings. The Moon connects with sweet Venus at 7:46 PM, creating an easygoing atmosphere before the Moon enters busy, chatty Gemini at 9:32 PM.

All Times EST.

The Moon in Taurus encourages you to reflect on your career goals and good vibes around cash arrive tonight. Later this evening, the Moon enters social butterfly Gemini, finding you in the mood to network.

The Moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus for most of the day, inspiring you to look at the bigger picture. Lucky vibes flow this evening as the Moon connects with Venus, which is currently in your sign. The Moon enters Gemini tonight, shifting your focus to work.

You’re in an intense mood for most of today (especially this morning), but your energy shifts this evening as the Moon in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Venus, and then enters fellow Air sign Gemini, bringing you a dash of luck.

The Moon is in Taurus for most of today, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart. It’s an intense morning, but cute energy flows tonight, and you and your partners connect even more intimately as the Moon enters Gemini this evening.

The Moon is in down-to-earth Taurus for most of the day, encouraging you to kick a bad habit—but the energy shifts tonight as the Moon enters Gemini and lights up the relationship sector of your chart.

The Moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus for most of today, Capricorn, finding you in a flirtatious mood—and the energy is especially cute and sweet this evening. Tonight, the Moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to get organized.

Deep emotions come up for you to work with tonight, Aquarius. Things lighten up this evening when the Moon enters fellow Air sign Gemini, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

The Moon is in Taurus for most of the day, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and then connects with Venus this evening to bring some lovely connections your way. The Moon enters Gemini tonight, finding you in a nostalgic mood. Don’t overthink things!

The Moon is in Taurus for most of today, finding you reflecting on security. However, the Moon will enter Gemini this evening, putting you in a talkative mood. Try not to gossip too much!

You wake up in an intense mood today, Taurus, but things chill out as the Moon—which is currently in your sign—connects with your ruling planet Venus this evening, bringing flirtatious energy your way.

The Moon is in Taurus for most of today, encouraging you to catch up on rest. This evening, the Moon enters your sign, Gemini, putting the world on your emotional wavelength and encouraging you to focus on self-nourishment.