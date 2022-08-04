Daily Horoscope: August 5, 2022

The moon in Scorpio squares off with the sun in Leo at 7:07 AM, which can find us feeling decisive and making important changes. The moon opposes Uranus in Taurus at 5:13 PM and opposes Mars in Taurus at 9:38 PM, perhaps stirring up unexpected feelings and inspiring impulsiveness! Surprising news could arrive and there may be a change from the old way of doing things. The moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 11:46 PM, encouraging us to focus on our responsible and to set boundaries.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Scorpio can find you focused on finances today, and as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus and daring Mars (your ruling planet), you’d be wise to think through your next financial moves thoroughly rather than acting on a whim!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, dear Taurus! Today’s energy can be quite unpredictable as the moon opposes Uranus, currently in your sign—but this could be an exciting time to break out of a rut.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Scorpio might find you reorganizing your workspace and your schedule, but keep things flexible because an unexpected change in plans could arise as the moon opposes Uranus and Mars in Gemini. Don’t overbook yourself!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart today! Unexpected drama could pop up in your social life, but creative breakthroughs can also take place as the moon opposes Uranus and Mars in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, Leo! Themes like the past and progress are on your mind. You could be experimenting with something new and exciting in your career as the moon opposes Uranus and Mars in Taurus.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Scorpio activates the communication sector of your chart today, dear Virgo, and the information you learn could be quite surprising as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus! A philosophical breakthrough can take place.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You could be contemplating themes like security and freedom today, dear Libra. As the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus and Mars in Taurus, break free from limiting circumstances and set new boundaries around your time, energy, and resources.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to connect with your emotions. Chance meetings can take place as the moon opposes the planet of surprise, Uranus, in Taurus. You could be setting boundaries in your personal life as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Balancing your work and personal lives and taking time off to relax are a big theme today as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus and Mars in Taurus. You may be setting important boundaries regarding communication as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your focus can be on your social life today as the moon moves through Scorpio. Unexpected drama in your friend group or community may arise as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus and fiery Mars, both in Taurus, and you could be rethinking how—and with whom—you invest your time and energy.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Scorpio activates the sector of your chart that rules your career today; reward and recognition could be on the way! You might be reconsidering how you approach your responsibilities as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, inspiring you to explore new opportunities. Unexpected news could arrive as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus. Bickering might pop up as the moon opposes Mars in Taurus—but a breakthrough can also take place.