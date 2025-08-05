Daily Horoscope: August 5, 2025

The Moon enters Capricorn today, immediately squaring Mars, Saturn, and Neptune—setting a no-nonsense tone laced with emotional friction. It’s the kind of sky that tests reactions, especially when vulnerability meets resistance. Mercury’s still retrograde, so conversations may feel off-script or unproductive, even when intentions are good. Stargazer, today’s energy isn’t about grand revelations. It’s about grit. Emotional discomfort isn’t failure—it’s a sign something real is being worked out beneath the surface. Trines and soft aspects are scarce right now, but that’s what makes the tension useful. Let the challenges guide you toward what needs refining, not what needs fixing. There’s a difference.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Moon squares off with Mars today, and yes, Aries—you’re going to feel it. Friction shows up fast, especially when you sense someone wasting your time or doubting your momentum. But here’s the catch: not every interruption is a threat. Sometimes it’s just someone moving slower. You, Aries, get to decide whether to escalate or disengage. Choose wisely.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Today has the texture of something familiar—maybe too familiar. Taurus, you’re naturally loyal to your rhythms, but is this one actually serving you, or just comfortably numbing you out? With Venus still posted in Cancer, you’re tuned into the small pleasures, which is great… unless they’re also keeping you stuck. You, Taurus, deserve joy that evolves—not just repeats.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s retrograde haze is coloring your words, Gemini, and the near sextile with Makemake gives them more weight than usual. That combo’s powerful—but also slippery. You’re quick, clever, and articulate, but today calls for honesty over performance. Gemini, ask yourself if you’re connecting or just impressing. One clear sentence from the heart can outshine a perfectly delivered script.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon enters Capricorn and picks fights with Mars, Saturn, and Neptune—so if you’re feeling raw, you’re not imagining it. Cancer, this square stack-up can make the day feel like a test you didn’t study for. But you, Cancer, are built for emotional endurance. Let yourself feel the weight, but don’t wear it like it’s yours to keep.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s near trine to Ceres pulls focus to how you give and receive care. Leo, you’re known for your light—but today, nurturing someone else might mean stepping out of the spotlight. You’re still the center of your own universe, Leo, but let someone orbit a little closer. The way you love today could reshape how you’re loved back.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde is tugging at your to-do list, Virgo—and not in a helpful way. Missteps and mixed signals might tempt you into overcorrecting, but you already know the fix isn’t more control. You, Virgo, have a talent for solving problems. Today’s challenge? Knowing which ones are actually yours to solve. Focus on what’s useful, not just what’s messy.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus is still tucked into Cancer, which might have you idealizing comfort over truth. Libra, you’re known for balancing scales, but today’s about recognizing when you’re using peacekeeping as a shield. What are you protecting—your harmony or your hesitation? You, Libra, don’t need to avoid tension to stay whole. Sometimes discomfort is the thing that finally sets you free.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde squares Haumea today, and something in you feels out of step with your environment. Scorpio, your instinct is to control or retreat—but this tension isn’t rejection, it’s realignment. You, Scorpio, are allowed to evolve without broadcasting it. Let today’s friction remind you that discomfort isn’t weakness. It’s your signal to adjust, not disappear. Stay visible. Stay sharp.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter squares Ceres today, and your usual hunger for truth might clash with someone else’s need for care. Sagittarius, you’re wired to explore, to question—but today, curiosity could land as criticism. You, Sagittarius, don’t have to soften your fire; just be mindful of where it lands. Growth doesn’t always mean breaking away. Sometimes, it means learning how to stay.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With the Moon squaring Saturn and Neptune still close by, structure feels slippery today. Capricorn, you’re used to managing pressure—but not when the rules keep shifting mid-game. That frustration? It’s a sign you care. You, Capricorn, aren’t failing because things feel unclear. You’re just being asked to build patience alongside progress. Let the mess teach you something useful.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Nothing wild shows up in the sky today, which might sound boring—but for you, Aquarius, boredom is an invitation. When there’s no obvious disruption, your mind starts inventing one. But maybe, just for today, don’t. You, Aquarius, don’t need chaos to feel alive. Try living inside the simplicity without dismantling it. See what you notice when nothing demands your attention.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Moon squares Neptune while Saturn still holds its grip, which could leave you feeling like you’re wading through fog with a map that keeps changing. Pisces, don’t spiral just because things feel vague. You’re the dreamer of the zodiac, but today asks for edges. You, Pisces, don’t need every answer—just one solid step you can actually stand on.

Pisces monthly horoscope