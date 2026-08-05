Daily Horoscope: August 5, 2026

The sky has some resistance in it today, and you’re going to feel it from fairly early on. The Moon squares Pluto at dawn — something uncomfortable surfaces before you’ve fully woken up. By midday it squares Jupiter, and whatever was already bothering you gets inflated into something that feels much larger than it actually is, stargazer. Tonight the Sun squares the Moon, the tension between what you want and what you feel hitting its peak for the day. Stay with it. Pluto is trine Venus right now, and Saturn trine the Sun exactly tomorrow. Today’s friction isn’t random — it’s the pressure building behind something that’s about to open wide up.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something’s going to irritate you early today, and your first move will be to push through it and keep going. That’s usually fine — but Moon square Pluto this morning means the friction has a root, Aries, and burning past it without looking won’t make it go away. Slow down long enough to ask what’s actually underneath the mood. That answer is going somewhere.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus wraps up its time in Virgo today, and Pluto trine to it on the way out is not an accident. Something in how you understand what you want — in love, in what you’ll accept — has changed, Taurus, even if you haven’t named it yet. Before Venus moves on tomorrow, take stock of that. You leave this chapter knowing more than you came in with.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your instinct today is to expand — bigger take, bigger plan, bigger response than the situation calls for. Moon square Jupiter has that effect, and with Mercury still in Cancer, everything already feels more loaded than it is. Scale it back, Gemini. The most impressive thing you can do in a conversation today isn’t to say more. It’s to say exactly enough.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something old and tender is going to surface today — not by force, not in a way you can ignore. The Moon conjuncts Chiron in Taurus, and for you, Cancer, that combination goes right into the emotional archive. You know the thing. The good news is the ground underneath you is steady enough to actually sit with it instead of pushing it back down.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Tomorrow, Saturn trines the Sun exactly — that’s the structural green light you’ve been working toward. Today is the last day before that, and tonight the Sun squares the Moon, which means your confidence and your feelings are going to butt heads, Leo. Don’t let a late-day wobble talk you out of something you’ve already earned. You’re closer than the doubt wants you to think.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

There’s a gap today between how you think something should be going and how it actually is — Moon square Jupiter inflating the expectation just enough to make reality feel like a letdown. Before you tear it apart, Virgo, ask whether the standard you’re measuring against is even the right one. Some things are fine as they are. You’re allowed to call it good.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Things in love and money have required more effort lately than they probably should — Virgo isn’t exactly Venus’s most comfortable address. But Pluto in trine to Venus today is a strong send-off, Libra, and tomorrow Venus moves into territory that suits you considerably better. You’re almost all the way through the part that’s been making everything feel like work. Hold on one more day.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something uncomfortable hit before you were ready for it this morning — that’s Moon square Pluto doing what it does. You could file it away and keep moving, Scorpio, and that’s probably tempting. But you already know what it means. The question isn’t whether you can handle it. It’s whether you’re going to be honest with yourself about what you’re actually looking at.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re going to feel very certain about something today — certain enough to act on it, certain enough to announce it. Moon squaring Jupiter midday has that effect, Sagittarius: it turns a strong feeling into what feels like airtight conviction. Before you commit, just check. Emotional certainty and actual certainty aren’t the same thing, even when they feel identical. Especially when they feel identical.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You don’t need someone to tell you you’re doing well — you need to see it in the numbers, the progress, the thing actually moving. Saturn trines the Sun exactly tomorrow, and today you can already feel it approaching. What you’ve built is holding, Capricorn. The way you’ve been doing things is working. That’s not an opinion. That’s the structure proving itself.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re pretty good at staying in your head and out of your feelings — it’s practically a lifestyle. But the Sun squares the Moon tonight, Aquarius, and that gap between what you want to project and what you’re actually feeling underneath gets harder to maintain. You don’t have to make a big deal out of it. Just don’t pretend it isn’t there.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Something you’ve been imagining — a future, a life that doesn’t quite exist yet, a possibility you keep returning to — has stopped feeling like idle fantasy. Pluto sextiling Neptune is doing that, Pisces: putting gravity behind the dream without extinguishing it. Don’t back away from what’s been pulling at you just because it’s gotten serious. Getting serious is how a dream becomes a plan.

Pisces monthly horoscope