Daily Horoscope: August 6, 2018

The Moon in Gemini connects with Mercury—which is currently retrograde—at 12:08 AM, finding us reconsidering things. Venus enters the sign of peace and harmony, Libra, at 7:28 PM—this is wonderful for dating and getting along with people in general! Also at 7:28 PM, the Sun squares off with Jupiter, so watch out for over-indulgence and exaggeration, but put yourself out there because a dash of luck may come your way as brilliant new ideas bloom. The Moon and Sun connect at 10:23 PM, making this a fantastic time to check in with ourselves and those around us.

All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

The Moon in Gemini finds you in a social mood today, and you’re feeling excited as so many things are moving and growing. Lovely Venus enters Libra, bringing flirtatious messages your way.

The Moon in Gemini illuminates the career sector of your chart, and exciting conversations come your way today. Venus enters Libra this evening, bringing good vibes to the financial sector of your chart.

The Moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in an adventurous mood—and excitement in your social life arrives today! Your ruling planet Venus enters your sign this evening; things feel as they should.

The Moon in Gemini brings issues concerning intimacy to the fore, plus, sweet, sexy Venus enters Libra, finding you more shy about love (and money!) than usual.

The Sun in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter tonight, Sagittarius, bringing brilliant adventures your way. A boost in your social life arrives as Venus enters charming Libra this evening.

The Moon is in Gemini today, finding you in a busy mood and encouraging you to get organized. Tonight, Venus enters Libra, bringing good vibes to the career and popularity sector of your chart.

The Moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, Aquarius, finding you in a flirtatious mood. Plus, Venus enters Libra this evening to bring even more good vibes your way! Exciting growth takes place in your partnerships.

The Sun in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter tonight, Pisces, bringing exciting developments. Plus, sweet Venus enters charming Libra, finding you connecting deeply with your partners.

The Moon in Gemini lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and tonight you’re in an especially social mood as charming Venus enters air sign Libra, bringing blessings to your partnerships.

The Moon in Gemini illuminates the security and self-worth sector of your chart today, Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus enters air sign Libra tonight, making this a great time to get edit your wardrobe or hit the spa.

The Moon is in your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self-care, and excitement in your social life arrives! Venus enters fellow air sign Libra, bringing fantastically flirty energy your way—it’s a great time to have fun.