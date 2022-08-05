Daily Horoscope: August 6, 2022

The moon in Scorpio connects with Venus in Cancer at 12:56 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere, and creativity flows as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 4:08 AM. The moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 7:24 AM, inspiring a transformative energy, and we’re seeking new adventures as the moon enters Sagittarius at 12:39 PM. The moon squares off with Mercury in Virgo at 8:18 PM, kicking up conversations.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

An emotionally healing energy flows as the moon in Scorpio mingles with sweet Venus in Cancer and transcendent Neptune in Pisces. The moon mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, boding well for your career. You could explore new opportunities as the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The day begins with the moon in your opposite sign Scorpio, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and it mingles with your ruling planet Venus, now in Cancer, boding well for connection! The moon enters Sagittarius later on, bringing your focus to finances.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and important questions can be asked (and answered!) as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in analytical Virgo.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The day opens with the moon in fellow water sign Scorpio, inspiring romance, passion, and creativity! You can feel especially attractive as the moon mingles with Venus in your sign, Cancer. The moon enters Sagittarius later on, inspiring you to get reorganized.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Scorpio finds you focused on home and family as the day opens, but the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius later on, inspiring romance, creativity, and celebration! The moon in Sagittarius is all about having fun!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Scorpio lights up the communication sector of your chart, and as the moon mingles with Venus in Cancer, you can feel quite popular and exciting social connections could form! The moon enters Sagittarius later on, bringing your attention to home and family.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Scorpio can find you focused on money today, and as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Cancer, things are coming together in your finances or your career. The moon enters Sagittarius later on, sparking communication and deep thought, especially as it squares off with Mercury in Virgo.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in your sign, Scorpio, makes harmonious connections with Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsical and romantic atmosphere! The moon enters Sagittarius, which could shift your focus to your finances.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Scorpio makes a helpful connection with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you dreaming up new ways to make your visions a reality! The moon enters your sign later on, encouraging you to focus on your emotional and physical needs.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The day opens with the moon in Scorpio, and as the moon mingles with Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring conversations and meaningful connections can take place. The moon enters Sagittarius later on, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus may be on your career as the moon moves through Scorpio, and you could enjoy a boost in creativity as the moon mingles with Venus in Cancer. The moon enters Sagittarius later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio connects with your ruling planet Neptune, currently in your sign, Pisces, inspiring a whimsical and expansive atmosphere! The moon enters Sagittarius later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career.