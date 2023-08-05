Daily Horoscope: August 6, 2023

The moon in Aries aligns with Venus retrograde in Leo at 4:35 PM, inspiring a sweet, romantic atmosphere—but be careful not to overindulge as the sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:03 PM! The sun’s square to Jupiter can be an exciting one, a time of good humor and celebration, but moderation is key.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Romance flows as the moon in Aries aligns with Venus retrograde in Leo! A special gift may be shared as the sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus—but it would be wise to keep your spending in check.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aries aligns with your ruling planet Venus, now retrograde in Leo, inspiring a cozy atmosphere at home. Big changes could be taking place in your personal life as the sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in your zodiac sign, Taurus. An energy of expansion and possibility flows.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aries aligns with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life, and big, exciting discussions take place as the sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. Just watch out for exaggeration and gossip!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aries aligns with Venus retrograde in Leo, which could bring material success your way. The sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, signaling great excitement in your social life—but don’t overcommit yourself to plans.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in your sign, Leo, which can inspire an emotional breakthrough. The sun, also in Leo, squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, and you’re in the midst of a great period of growth in your career!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, which could find you releasing the past in some significant way. The sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus, and you may be embarking on an exciting new adventure and stepping out of your comfort zone!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Venus, now retrograde in Leo, which can find you reconnecting with friends, and excitement pops up in your social life as the sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring creativity and good vibes as you go about your daily routine. Great career success and exciting shifts in your relationships could take place as the sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring romance and creativity! Deep considerations of your values and desires are explored. The sun in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, finding you breaking out of your usual routine in some exciting way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An emotional breakthrough takes place as the moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. A passionate atmosphere flows as the sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus—but it might be easy to get carried away and forget your responsibilities, so keep track of what’s expected of you!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Meaningful discussions about what’s important to you in relationships take place as the moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. Great developments are made at home and in your personal life as the sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Material abundance flows as the moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. Big discussions take place as the sun in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus—but watch out for exaggerations and rumors!