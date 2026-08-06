Daily Horoscope: August 6, 2026

After the week you’ve had, today feels like the sky finally exhaling. Saturn trines the Sun exactly, which means whatever you’ve been building — steadily, stubbornly, without a lot of acknowledgment — gets its confirmation today. Venus moves into Libra, stargazer, and the relational register across every sign gets warmer, more natural, considerably less like work. These two things arriving on the same day isn’t a coincidence. One says your effort was warranted. The other says the part of life that’s supposed to feel good actually gets to feel good now. Tonight the Moon sextiles Mercury and even the words come easier. Let today be what it is: an actual turning point.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been putting a lot out this week — energy, effort, more self-awareness than you usually sign up for. Today the sky settles into something that actually confirms it was going somewhere. Saturn in trine to the Sun is the structural payoff, Aries, and you can feel it. Whatever you’ve been pushing toward this week hasn’t been wasted. Today’s the day that becomes obvious.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus has been working overtime in Virgo — critical, effortful, nothing coming easily. Today it moves into Libra, and you’re going to notice, Taurus. Back in territory where it operates naturally, and with Uranus trine to it on arrival, what opens up could actually surprise you. Something in love or pleasure that’s felt like a grind is about to start feeling like itself again.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve had a week of words not quite hitting the way you meant them to — too much, too tangled, too loaded. Tonight that finally changes. The Moon moves into your sign and sextiles Mercury, and there’s a window where communication actually flows, Gemini. The conversation you’ve been putting off or couldn’t get right earlier this week? Tonight’s the opening. Use it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’ve been holding a lot in this week — working through things mostly on the inside, which is fine, but it adds up. Tonight your ruling body sextiles Mercury and something that’s been hard to articulate starts finding its words, Cancer. Not a heavy conversation. Just the right one at the right moment. Let what’s been sitting in you come out.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Saturn trines the Sun exactly today — the payoff you’ve been building toward all week. Here’s the thing about Saturn retrograde, though, Leo: the confirmation doesn’t arrive from outside. No one hands it to you. What you feel today — that sense that something is finally holding — that’s coming from you. You built it. Own it without waiting for someone else to say so.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your thinking has been running into itself all week — clouded, emotionally loaded, never quite adding up. Tonight the Moon sextiles Mercury and something actually settles, Virgo. The conclusion you’ve been circling without being able to commit to it finally comes together. You don’t have to force it. Just let your brain do what it does best when the interference clears.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been working too hard at things that should come naturally — charm, connection, making the room feel good. That’s what Venus in Virgo does, and it’s been exhausting. Today Venus walks back into your sign, Libra, and that effortful quality just falls away. You stop having to push for it. The pull you have on people when you’re in your element? It’s back.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re accustomed to wanting things that feel just out of reach — that’s practically your default setting. But Pluto trining Venus right now is doing something different, Scorpio: it’s closing the distance between you and what you actually want. Something that’s felt guarded or complicated is more accessible than you’ve been giving it credit for. This one isn’t a trap. Go toward it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve spent this week questioning, building, double-checking — which isn’t exactly your natural mode, but you did it. Today it pays off. Jupiter is conjunct the Sun while Saturn trines both of them, Sagittarius, and that’s the sky confirming what you’ve been working toward has actual legs. Stop second-guessing the plan. The green light you’ve been waiting for is already on.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You don’t give yourself permission to stop very often — there’s always one more thing, one more check, one more reason to keep going. But Saturn is your planet, and today it’s trining the Sun exactly, Capricorn. That’s not a push to do more. That’s your own ruling planet telling you the work this week was enough. You’re allowed to put it down today.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You don’t usually get caught off guard by your own feelings — you’re too busy thinking to let that happen. But Uranus is trine to Venus right now, Aquarius, and something in your personal life is hitting differently than you expected. A person, a conversation, an idea that touches something warmer than your usual operating temperature. Don’t intellectualize it. Just notice that it got you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There’s something you’ve been holding onto this week — not processing, just carrying it around and turning it over. Tonight the Moon sextiles Mercury and that changes, Pisces. What’s been living only on the inside finally gets language. You don’t have to make it a whole production. Just find one person and say the thing you’ve been sitting with. That’s enough.

Pisces monthly horoscope