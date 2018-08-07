Daily Horoscope: August 7, 2018

The Moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune at 12:38 AM, stirring up confusion. We search for answers as the Moon connects with Mercury, which is currently retrograde, at 3:55 AM. Uranus begins its retrograde at 12:49 PM, shaking things up—control freaks, beware! Venus makes a harmonious connection wit Mars, which is currently retrograde, at 8:33 PM, creating a harmonious social atmosphere, even though people are totally exhausted.

All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

The Moon in Gemini lights up the friendship sector of your chart, encouraging you to network, and big shake-ups arrive around your professional goals. Things have been awkward, but good vibes flow in your social life this evening.

The Moon in Gemini lights up the fame and success sector of your chart—exciting! An unexpected trip may come your way. A surprising new perspective is also likely. A productive mood is in the air, despite both Mercury and Mars being retrograde.

The Moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, encouraging you to look at the big picture. An emotionally charged situation gets a shake-up today—it’s time to let go! Your ruling planet Venus connects with Mars tonight, encouraging a playful energy.

The Moon in Gemini finds you reflecting on deep emotions today. Shifts are taking place in your relationships, so expect your partners to act in surprising ways. Weirdness comes up today, but so do opportunities to smooth things over!

Your focus is on your relationships today as the Moon in Gemini illuminates the partnership sector of your chart. Watch out for big schedule changes today! Stay flexible, and don’t cling to the old way of doing things.

The Moon is in busy Gemini today, Capricorn, encouraging you to get things done. However, many exciting shake-ups arrive in your social life, around your creative pursuits, and even in your romantic life.

The Moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, Aquarius, finding you in a flirtatious mood. Your ruling planet Uranus begins its retrograde this afternoon, bringing shifts to your foundation, home, and family.

The Moon in Gemini illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today and some unexpected news arrives, shaking up how you see things. Confusion arrives early in the day, but you’re pretty sure about how you feel about things by tonight.

The Moon in chatty Gemini illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and financial shake-ups are taking place. Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Mars, which is currently retrograde, this evening, bringing good vibes your way.

Big shake-ups take place today as the planet of innovation and freedom, Uranus, begins its retrograde in your sign: You’re being unruly and with your ruling planet Venus in harmonious connection with go-getter Mars, you’re ready to take on anything!

The Moon in your sign today, Gemini, so make time to pamper yourself! Don’t overbook yourself because you need all the rest you can get. Wild dreams arrive as you sleep.