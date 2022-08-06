Daily Horoscope: August 7, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter in Aries at 3:12 AM, creating an expansive atmosphere! The mood is generous and open-hearted. Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces at 12:43 PM, inspiring deep, spiritual connection. A whimsical and magical energy is in the air! We may be feeling especially confident as the moon connects with the sun in Leo at 2:21 PM. But Mercury in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:57 PM, which could find us dealing with communication blocks, stubborn attitudes, or an issue that requires deep focus.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Emotional healing can take place as Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces! Important discussions about money and future plans may be had as Mercury in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling plant Venus, currently in Cancer, connects with Neptune in Pisces. Mercury in your sign, Taurus, squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you having a serious conversation about responsibilities or your career.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can bode well for your career. A gift may come your way! Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Taurus, squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, possibly slowing down your plans: Take this time to review your approach… or simply get some rest!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Venus in your sign, Cancer, connects with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring a whimsical, romantic atmosphere! An exciting adventure can take place. Important discussions about responsibility may also be had as Mercury in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling a deep sense of emotional release. Mercury in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius: A serious conversation with a partner or about your career may take place.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsical and romantic atmosphere! But you may reconfigure your plans or schedule as your ruling planet Mercury, now in fellow earth sign Taurus, squares off with Saturn in Aquarius.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Cancer, connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a sweet, sentimental atmosphere, and boding well for your career and creativity. Mercury in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps finding you having an important discussion about money or values.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

You could be swept off your feet as Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces! A romantic energy flows, and it’s a powerful time for connection. As Mercury in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, important conversations about boundaries and expectations may take place, too.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring an emotionally liberating atmosphere. Mercury in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you reworking your plans as you navigate delays.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a hugely romantic atmosphere. It’s a powerful time for connection! Mercury in Taurus squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Aquarius, which might find you having an important discussion about money.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can bode well for you financially! Mercury in Taurus squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your sign Aquarius, encouraging you to set firm boundaries at home and in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces, inspiring deep emotional connection! But things may not move as quickly as you’d like as Mercury in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius: Take it slow, stay grounded, and try not to idealize a person or situation.