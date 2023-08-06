Daily Horoscope: August 7, 2023

Power struggles and ego clashes could take place as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:13 AM, but the moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus at 2:25 AM, finding us slowing down and reassessing things. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 11:46 AM, encouraging responsibility, maturity, and patience.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in your sign, Aries, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you navigating a power struggle at work or confronting a big change in your career. Stay flexible and ask for help if you need it! The moon enters Taurus, bringing your focus to finances. Take time away from your busy routine to rest and catch up on quality time alone as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might feel frustrated by something you’re having a hard time making sense of as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, but the energy shifts as the moon enters your sign, Taurus. A more sensual and grounded atmosphere flows. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, finding you connecting with valuable mentors.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Power struggles in your social circle could become apparent as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, but the moon enters Taurus later on, encouraging you to check out of the drama, and rest! The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, boding well for your career or leadership positions.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A tricky dynamic between you and someone else is explored as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging a grounded and cool approach to things. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, boding well for discussions about boundaries.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

It might be time for you to dump an old habit as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus, bringing your focus to your career. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to reflect on your ability to accept help from others, and your boundaries around them.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Intense feelings surface as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, but a more grounded energy flows as the moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus. This can be a powerful time to acknowledge the past and connect physically with the present: notice your body in space, perhaps in meditation or as you dance. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere in your relationships.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A power struggle in your personal life could become apparent as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. You and a partner can discuss financial matters as the moon enters Taurus. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, finding you connecting with solid mentors.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An intense discussion could take place today as the moon in Aries squares off with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and boding well for collaboration, especially as the moon aligns with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you working through intense feelings about money or security. The moon enters Taurus, too, helping you get reorganized and come up with a plan. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere at home.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which can find you exploring intense feelings about your home, family life, or past, but your focus turns to romance, pleasure, and art as the moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus. The moon aligns with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which also bodes well for communication.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Intense discussions could take place as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, but a cozy energy flows at home as the moon enters Taurus. Productive discussions about money or security arise as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Intense discussions about everything including money and control take place as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, but the moon enters Taurus, too, helping to create a grounded atmosphere around communication. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, finding you feeling especially confident and in-charge.