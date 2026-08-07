Daily Horoscope: August 7, 2026

By Friday, you can usually feel whether a week delivered on what it promised. This one did — it just didn’t always do it all that politely. Pluto opposing Mercury today means conversations go somewhere heavier than anyone planned, stargazer, so think carefully before you speak this morning. The Moon conjuncts Uranus midmorning and hands you a surprise from the inside — something you didn’t know you were about to realize. That’s always the more interesting kind. By late afternoon the Moon sextiles Jupiter and the whole register opens up considerably. A fitting way to close out a week that asked a lot. Let tonight be the exhale it’s supposed to be.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve put out a ton of energy this week, and today the tank isn’t running the same way. Neptune squaring Mars has that effect — it doesn’t kill the drive, it just makes the target harder to lock onto. That’s okay, Aries. It’s Friday. Not every day is a push day. Let the week close on its own terms instead of forcing another charge.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It’s been a serious week — a lot of building, confirming, a lot of output. The Moon trined Venus overnight and carried that warmth right into your morning, Taurus. Venus in Libra isn’t asking anything of you today. No agenda, no assessment, nothing to prove. Just let it be a Friday. You put in the work. Today gets to feel easy.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve had a week of communication going every direction — too much, not enough, finally right. Today Pluto opposes Mercury, and the register changes completely, Gemini. Pluto doesn’t do surface-level, and neither will your conversations today. Something said — by you or to you — is going to carry more weight than anyone planned. Think before you open your mouth. Words have consequences today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

This has been a heavy week emotionally — a lot to sit with, a lot to process, some things that were hard to put into words. You made it through. Tonight your ruling body moves into Gemini and the whole weight of the week starts to lift, Cancer. Whatever you were carrying doesn’t have to come with you into the weekend.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve spent this week getting confirmed, getting grounded, getting steadied. Jupiter is still conjunct the Sun, Leo, and that’s not just about you feeling good — it’s about the warmth and generosity you put out when you’re operating well. You’re in that mode right now. Point it outward today. Do something good for someone else. That’s what this energy is actually for.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve done a lot of processing this week — sorting, concluding, filing things away. But Pluto opposing Mercury today has a way of pulling things back out of the drawer, Virgo. Something you thought you’d dealt with is going to resurface, and the tidy conclusion you reached isn’t going to hold. That’s not a setback. That’s Pluto telling you the actual work isn’t finished yet.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You manage relationships carefully — watching every angle, keeping things balanced, anticipating what’s coming. But Uranus in trine to Venus right now is handing you something you didn’t see coming, Libra, and your instinct is going to be to assess it before you let it in. Don’t. The unexpected development in your social world today isn’t a complication. It’s an opening. Let it surprise you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been doing the work all week — confronting things, executing, not looking away. This morning the Moon trines Pluto, and something that’s been grinding along underneath all that effort just clicks into place on its own, Scorpio. You don’t have to push it. Some resolutions don’t need a final shove — they arrive when you’ve done enough of the groundwork. This is one of those.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been so heads-down this week — building, checking, confirming — that you haven’t stopped to ask what it all added up to. That’s actually the Sagittarius question, and today’s the day for it. Not what you did, but what it meant. Sit with that for a few minutes before the weekend pulls you somewhere new, Sagittarius. The meaning is the part that travels with you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been treating this week like a solo endeavor — head down, self-reliant, not asking for much. That’s your default, and it works. But Saturn in trine to Jupiter right now is pointing at something you tend to overlook, Capricorn: the people and structures that made this week’s progress possible. You didn’t build in a vacuum. Take a second to acknowledge that before the weekend.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Moon conjuncts Uranus midmorning and something catches you off guard — not from outside, but from inside. A realization, a feeling you didn’t expect, a perspective that arrives without warning. You’ve been thawing out emotionally all week, Aquarius, and today something breaks through the last layer. Don’t dismiss it because it surprised you. That’s the most interesting thing that’s happened all week.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

It’s been a week of reality checks — looking up, confirming, asking hard questions about what things have actually earned. That’s necessary sometimes, but it’s not your native mode. This morning the Moon sextiles Neptune and the sky finally feels like it’s speaking your language again, Pisces. Let the intuition back in. You’ve done enough of the grounded work for one week.

Pisces monthly horoscope