Daily Horoscope: August 8, 2018

By

The Moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 12:01 AM before clashing with luxurious Venus at 2:09 AM. The Moon connects with Uranus at 4:12 AM, bringing surprises your way. The Moon opposes Saturn at 5:15 AM, confronting us with limitations. The Sun meets Mercury retrograde in Leo at 10:06 PM, bringing interesting information up for you to reconsider. The Moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 11:43 PM.

All Times EST.

The Moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to slow down and get some rest. A realization takes place this evening as the Sun meets Mercury (which is currently retrograde) in your sign.

The Moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the friendship and community sector of your chart. Trust your intuition this evening as the Sun and your ruling planet Mercury (which is currently retrograde) meet and activate a very sensitive sector of your chart this evening.

Your career and public life are on your mind today, Libra, as the Moon in Cancer finds you nurturing the connections you’ve forged. An interesting meeting takes place this evening—don’t judge the situation too quickly.

Scorpio

The Moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, Scorpio, encouraging you to open your mind and try something new. This evening, news or ideas concerning your career or reputation arrives.

The Moon enters Cancer and illuminates a very private sector of your chart, bringing issues concerning intimacy to the fore. This evening, a perspective you’ve previously ignored pops up for your reconsideration.

The Moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the partnership sector of your chart, Capricorn. Intense conversations take place this evening—listen to your intuition. Mercury is retrograde, so this isn’t the last time you’ll have this conversation.

The Moon enters Cancer today and finds you in a busy mood. It’s a great day to consider breaking a bad habit! An important conversation comes up between you and your partners this evening.

The Moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, Pisces, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Exciting plans are made this evening, but double check the details since Mercury is retrograde.

The Moon enters protective Cancer today, finding you reflecting on themes concerning safety, boundaries, and privacy. An exciting conversation arrives this evening thanks to the Sun meeting Mercury retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo.

The Moon enters intuitive Cancer today and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your mind, Taurus. Important conversations come up this evening as the Sun meets Mercury retrograde—be clear about your needs.

The Moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and self-worth. Your ruling planet Mercury (which is currently retrograde) meets the Sun this evening, bringing you information you may have previously missed.

The Moon enters your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to sit with your emotions. News about a financial situation arrives tonight, but it’s not anything you haven’t heard before. Still, don’t be a know-it-all.

