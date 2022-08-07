Daily Horoscope: August 8, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 2:11 AM, encouraging us to focus on our responsibilities and to set boundaries. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 6:30 AM, which could find us in a day-dreamy mood—but don’t let your imagination run away from you! Helping us stay down-to-earth is the moon entering Capricorn at 3:29 PM, inspiring us to take a practical, mature approach to life.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. You could be taking on new responsibilities or putting your famous leadership skills to good use!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, activating the sector of your chart that rules learning and travel. This can be an expansive moment for you, and new opportunities could be coming your way!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your focus could turn to finances, particularly themes like bills or money you share with other people, as the moon enters Capricorn. Your communication and organizing skills come in handy as you navigate these financial matters.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! You could be connecting with someone new, or learning more about an established partner’s perspective.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters earth sign Capricorn today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine. This can bode well for productivity and may also be a great time to change up your habits!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This is an exciting time to flirt with a crush, make or enjoy art, and simply party!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus can turn to home and family today as the moon enters Capricorn. You may be inspired to spruce up your space or redecorate, or you could be getting organized for an upcoming move. Reflect today on your needs at home and in your personal life.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Intriguing information could be coming your way, and this can be a powerful time for research. You may be connecting with neighbors or siblings, if you have them.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, activating the financial sector of your chart: This can be a great moment to review your budget and to rethink how you want to organize your wealth or your belongings. Themes like security and comfort may be on your mind.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn! Make time to care for yourself emotionally and physically. Capricorns have a reputation for being stoic, but as the moon moves through your sign, honor the soft side of yourself.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Take a break from work if you can. Catch up on sleep, or engage in something that deeply relaxes you, like listening to a guided meditation or unwinding in the bath.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your focus can turn to your social life as the moon enters Capricorn. It’s an exciting time to connect with friends and share your big plans for the future: You have big dreams, and chatting about them with people who support you is just what you need right now!