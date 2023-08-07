Daily Horoscope: August 8, 2023

Communication flows easily as the moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo at 1:10 AM, and people are in an optimistic, easygoing mood as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus at 4:11 AM. We can be ready to take action toward a goal as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo at 6:28 AM, and the moon aligns with Mars in Virgo at 10:46 AM, boosting confidence. We might feel ready to take a risk as the moon joins Uranus in Taurus at 7:50 PM. A great innovation could take place. The moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo at 8:21 PM, finding us in an affectionate mood, eager to connect.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Financial abundance and career success can arrive as the moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo and meets Jupiter in Taurus. Creative inspiration abounds as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo, and a productive energy flows as the moon connects with Mars in Virgo. A surprising gift may be shared as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. The mood is especially flirtatious as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in your sign connects with Mercury in Virgo and meets Jupiter in Taurus, which could bring exciting invitations your way. Romance is in the air! You can be ready to make a big change at home as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. The moon connects with Mars in Virgo, boosting passion, and you might be in the mood to try something unexpected as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring a flirtatious mood.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Communications flow easily and big, exciting news may be shared as the moon in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo and meets Jupiter in Taurus. An important realization can take place as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. The moon connects with Mars in Virgo, inspiring a passionate atmosphere and perhaps bringing a great emotional release. Your inner voice may surprise you with an unexpected message as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo, stirring drama and excitement.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Excitement in your social life can arise as the moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo and meets Jupiter in Taurus! The moon squares off with the sun in Leo, which could find you making a financial decision. Communications move quickly as the moon connects with Mars in Virgo and chance meetings take place as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. You’re in the mood to pamper yourself as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde in luxurious Leo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Exciting shifts could be taking place in your career as the moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo and meets Jupiter in Taurus! The moon squares off with the sun in your sign, Leo, finding you ready to show a different side of yourself to the world. The moon connects with Mars in Virgo, boding well for financial negotiations. Surprising news may be shared as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus, and you can feel especially flirtatious as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Spectacular opportunities may arise as the moon in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Mercury in your sign, Virgo, and the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus! But the moon squares off with the sun in Leo, urging you to slow down and rest before rushing into anything. The moon connects with Mars in your sign, bringing a boost of confidence and fearlessness! Surprising discoveries could be made as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. Virgo are famously hard workers, but indulge in some laziness as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo and meets Jupiter in Taurus. Intriguing discussions about the future are explored as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. The moon connects with Mars in Virgo, finding you tapped into your intuition. Unexpected resources could become available to you as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Venus, currently retrograde in Leo, perhaps stirring drama and excitement in your social life!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Powerful bonds form as the moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo and meets Jupiter in Taurus. An exciting development can take place in your career as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. Your social life could be busy as the moon connects with Mars in Virgo. A chance encounter or surprising discussion with a partner may take place as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo, finding you exploring your feelings around popularity or even stardom!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The mood in your career and around your daily life feels productive yet easygoing as the moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo and meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus. The moon squares off with the sun in Leo, finding you shaking up your routine. The moon connects with Mars in Virgo, boding well for your career. An unexpected schedule change might take place as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. You may feel like whisking a lover off someplace magical as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo and Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an atmosphere of luck and expansion! This can be an exciting period for growth. A powerful realization about who you are takes place as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. A boost in willpower arrives as the moon connects with Mars in Virgo. The moon meets Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected thrills and romance! Your creativity can surge. The moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo, finding you having deep discussions about desires and values.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo and meets Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an emotional breakthrough. Great shifts could take place in your personal life as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. You may be tackling a tricky financial concern as the moon makes a helpful alignment with Mars in Virgo. The moon meets your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, finding you making big changes in your home and personal life. Intriguing developments take place in your love life as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Big, exciting news and ideas are shared today as the moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Virgo and meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus. A busy and productive atmosphere flows as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. The moon connects with Mars in Virgo, inspiring a passionate atmosphere in your partnerships. Surprising discussions could take place as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. A little whimsy and delight may be added to your routine as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Leo.