Daily Horoscope: August 9, 2018

The Moon in Cancer connects with Neptune at 1:43 AM, creating an imaginative and dreamy atmosphere—but watch out for intense confrontations as the Moon opposes Pluto at 7:20 AM. Power struggles are in the air today, and it’s not a great time to plan a date: Venus clashes with Saturn at 9:34 PM and feelings of rejection and coldness arise. Use tonight’s energy to realistically examine the situations and partnerships you’re in.

All Times EST.

The Moon is in sensitive water sign Cancer today, so slow down and catch up on rest. Not only is the planet of the mind, Mercury, retrograde; sweet Venus is also shut down by taskmaster Saturn. This means you’ll experience some difficulty communicating this evening.

The Moon is in nurturing water sign Cancer today, Virgo, encouraging you to spend time with your friends and get involved in your community. However, watch out for cranky energy this evening.

The Moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and tough topics are up for examination this morning. The vibe this evening isn’t any easier, as your ruling planet Venus clashes with grouchy Saturn.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Cancer tonight, encouraging you to see things from a different perspective. Save date night for a different day since scheduling difficulties and communication blocks mess up tonight’s vibe.

The Moon in Cancer finds you in an intense mood today, and the energy is stressful tonight as sweet Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn. A mood of rejection is in the air, but Sag, use this energy to let go of the past instead of trying to force things to happen.

The Moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart—but save romance for another evening, since people are in a crappy mood tonight.

Make time this morning to check in with yourself about your wellness routine, Aquarius. Sweet Venus clashes with your ruling planet, taskmaster Saturn, this evening, creating a tense energy. Rejection is in the air.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, putting you in a romantic and creative mood. However, this isn’t the evening to plan a cute date due to Venus’s clash with Saturn, which creates a stressful atmosphere.

The Moon is in nurturing Cancer today, and it’s a great time to energetically cleanse your home. Tensions in relationships and in your public life arise as Venus and Saturn square off this evening.

Plenty of news comes your way today, thanks to the Moon in Cancer lighting up the communication sector of your chart. However, scheduling issues and sensitive feelings are in the air as your ruling planet Venus squares off with Saturn.

The Moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on money today. However, this evening isn’t a good time to make decisions about any purchases—or go on dates or try to make art, for that matter—due to Venus squaring off with grumpy Saturn.