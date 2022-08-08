Daily Horoscope: August 9, 2022

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 1:18 AM, which can stir up intense emotions. Drama that has been brewing may come to a head. There might be a reckoning regarding controlling relationships or uneven power dynamics. Jealousy may arise. For healthy relationships, this can be a powerful time for transformation. The moon in Capricorn connects with Mercury in Virgo at 3:51 AM, encouraging communication. Try not to over-indulge as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 4:24 AM. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 8:58 PM, boosting creativity and finding us craving novelty.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making important decisions regarding your personal life. Boundaries between your personal and professional lives are reevaluated at this time. Aries are famously fantastic leaders, and your vulnerability and heart are what make you so successful.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in Cancer, and today it opposes Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn, which can find you having a particularly intense conversation. You may be setting important boundaries regarding communication. A big declaration could be made.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which may find a situation regarding money, values, or power coming to a head. Geminis are famously flexible, but at this time, you’re standing your ground, as you feel very clear about what’s most important to you.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Sweet Venus is currently in your sign, finding you feeling particularly attractive and affectionate—but Venus opposes Pluto today, which could bring a heavy and intense atmosphere. This may be a powerful time for connection! But drama with a partner may arise if issues like jealousy or greed haven’t been resolved.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring deep, intense emotions today. The best way to work with this alignment is to release the past. This could be a powerful time to end an old habit, if you’re ready to let go of the way things have been!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn, which can bring some drama in your social life or your love life to a head. A passionate, romantic connection can take place, but rocky relationships with possessive or jealous types may reach a breaking point at this time.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Cancer, opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making important decisions about your future and where you want to call home. You’re eager to break free from the past, ready to break cycles!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Venus in fellow water sign Cancer opposes your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, inspiring an intense and passionate energy. Relationships built on shaky ground may be tested at this time. Control issues might pop up.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making important decisions regarding money, and generally about how you spend your time and energy. Issues like greed or envy may be addressed at this time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Venus is currently in your opposite sign Cancer and today it opposes Pluto, which is in your sign, inspiring a huge shift in your relationships. Deep bonds can be formed, but partnerships may be tested, especially if an uneven power dynamic is at play.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Aquarius is a zodiac sign that’s all about progress, but as open as you are to change, anyone can get stuck in a rut from time to time. Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, creating a powerful atmosphere for change. Old power dynamics are challenged and habits may be dropped.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus in fellow water sign Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you addressing a complicated power dynamic. You may be dealing with themes like control, jealousy, or manipulation, and it’s time to set boundaries. Pisces are famously sympathetic and caring—while you have the reputation of being a softy, the truth is you have an oceanic strength and you’re a force to be reckoned with!