Daily Horoscope: August 9, 2023

The moon in Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 4:00 AM, inspiring an atmosphere of fantasy and magic! The moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:39 AM, bringing a powerful energy for making a big transformation. Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 7:08 AM, which could be a boredom buster. Something unusual might capture your attention!

The moon enters Gemini at 9:05 AM, encouraging communication, and boundaries are discussed as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 6:45 PM. Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:47 PM, which bodes well for communication: People are in an easygoing, openminded mood… but do watch out for exaggerations!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A surprising gift could arrive, but keep your spending in check as Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging communication, and big discussions about money or work take place as Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now retrograde in Leo, squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you making surprising changes at home. The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to money. Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter, also in Taurus, perhaps bringing exciting opportunities your way.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Shocking ideas may be shared as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus! The moon enters your sign, Gemini, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Virgo, connects with Jupiter in Taurus, and you’re connecting with your intuition in some deep and significant way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Excitement could arise in your social life as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Gemini, finding you reconnecting with your inner voice in some significant way. Big ideas and exciting invitations may arrive as Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus retrograde in your sign, Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you experimenting with something unexpected in your career. Your social life could be especially busy as the moon enters Gemini. Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, boding well for conversations concerning money.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A breakthrough regarding desire could take place as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to your career. Mercury in your sign, Virgo, connects with Jupiter in Taurus, finding you inspired by a big idea. Travel plans may be underway.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now retrograde in Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you learning something unexpected about the people in your circle. The moon enters Gemini, and you might be making travel plans. An emotional breakthrough can take place as Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Unexpected excitement may arise in your relationships as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. But if you’re in a partnership with someone who limits you, this might be the time you decide to set yourself free from the dynamic. Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Gemini. Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging open communication.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Unexpected changes to your plans may arise as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Gemini, activating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. Mercury in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, perhaps bringing exciting career news.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Unexpected thrills may arise as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Gemini, finding you busy managing your to-do list. Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring open communication and creativity.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Big shifts may take place in your relationships and personal life as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring romance and creativity! A big discussion about themes like money, home, and security is explored as Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Surprising news may arrive as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Gemini, kicking up discussions about home and family. Communications with your partners get a big boost as Mercury in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus.