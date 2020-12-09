Daily Horoscope: December 10, 2020

The moon in Libra connects with the sun at 2:22 AM, inspiring a helpful atmosphere, but tempers flare as the moon opposes fiery Mars at 3:31 AM. Venus connects with Pluto at 6:50 AM, creating a powerful atmosphere for bonding. The moon clashes with Pluto at 10:21 AM and we’re confronting complex situations—watch out for power struggles. The moon clashes with expansive Jupiter at 5:58 PM, so be mindful about over-the-top behavior! We’re reigning it in as the moon squares off with Saturn at 7:56 PM and enters mysterious water sign Scorpio at 8:59 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a powerful moment in your career as Venus connects with Pluto, connecting you with VIPs and bringing you helpful resources. The moon enters Scorpio: Someone may be very interested in investing in you.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto today, making for a powerful moment in your partnerships. Intense conversations take place, and amazing transformations may follow! The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio, helping you understand your partner’s perspective.

Gemini

Helpful energy flows as sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto: Something very tricky may be smoothed over. The moon enters Scorpio, helping you reorganize yourself and your schedule.

Cancer

Sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, making for an intense and passionate atmosphere. It’s a powerful day to bond with your partners. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, inspiring a romantic and creative mood.

Leo

Darling Venus connects with power planet Pluto, making for an exciting atmosphere. It’s a powerful day to break a habit. The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to get cozy at home.

Virgo

Powerful conversations about desire and intimacy take place as sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the communication sector of your chart.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, making for a very intense atmosphere. Resources are becoming available. The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules material security.

Scorpio

Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Pluto today, finding you having intense and important conversations. The moon also enters your sign, encouraging you to reflect deeply on your emotions.

Sagittarius

Darling Venus connects with power planet Pluto today, making for an intense and transformative atmosphere. Big dreams are becoming reality with the help of people who have the inside scoop. But do catch up on rest as the moon enters Scorpio!

Capricorn

This is a powerful moment in your social life as Venus mingles with Pluto; you’re connecting with powerful people. The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to reflect on your goals for the future.

Aquarius

Sweet Venus aligns with the lord of the underworld Pluto today, making for an intense atmosphere! It’s a powerful time for your career. The moon enters Scorpio, inspiring you to reflect on what you want your legacy to be.

Pisces

You love mystery and intrigue, Pisces, and you’ll get plenty of that today as darling Venus mingles with the lord of the underworld, Pluto! Exciting meetings take place today. The moon enters Scorpio, bringing news from afar.

