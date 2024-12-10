Daily Horoscope: December 10, 2024

Mars retrograde strengthens as we move further into the week, turning energy sluggish and motivation practically non-existent. This retrograde period also has a tendency to dredge up old conflicts, forcing you not only to revisit your feelings but reassess your place in the drama. Of course, this only worsens the feeling of declaration brought on by this fiery, action-oriented planet’s trek backward through Leo. Meanwhile, the opposition between the Sun and Jupiter retrograde continues, which suggests the revelations from Mars’ retrograde might not be ones we were ready or willing to discover. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde forms a fleeting but auspicious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon as the latter celestial body flies through Aries. Your ruling planet, meanwhile, maintains its position in Leo. Despite how it might feel in the moment, choosing to rest or let go of the past is just that—a choice. Even restorative “downtime” requires a bit of effort, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet deepens its challenging square with Haumea under Aquarius and Scorpio, respectively. Instinctual Haumea clashing with Venus, the celestial body governing love, finances, and self-esteem, indicates difficulty trusting your inner voice when it comes to these areas in your life. Have faith in yourself anyway, or reach out to a friend for help, but don’t stop moving forward.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon as the latter celestial body moves through Aries. Your ruling planet’s retrograde period gets a bad rap, but there are benefits to its chaos and disorder. Namely, it’s far easier to fix a problem when it’s actively happening. Use these mishaps as guideposts, Gemini. Follow their lead.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon forms two trines with retrograde planets today, making for a paradoxical mix of energy as the growing lunar phase encourages growth and expansion and the retrograde planets signal, well, the opposite of that. This alignment points to a silver lining hiding around the edges of a pressing conflict. Make sure you’re looking for its inviting glow.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and the conflicts posed by the cosmos won’t be resolved in one day, either. As the direct opposition between the Sun and Jupiter retrograde continues, feelings of frustration over this prolonged conflict are bound to rise. Remember that fortitude is half the battle, Leo. This is a test of endurance as much as anything else.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your retrograde ruling planet, Mercury, forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon under Sagittarius and Aries, respectively. Admitting to making an error or misstep in a close relationship is difficult, but an inability to do so can be the gravest mistake of all. The stars are lining in your favor, Virgo. Be sure your pride isn’t getting in their way.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, eases further into its challenging square with Haumea under Aquarius and Scorpio, respectively. You already struggle with indecisiveness, and with Venus’ energy butting heads with Haumea’s influence over intuition and instincts, the cosmos suggests these feelings of uncertainty will be at an all-time high. No one can ever be 100% sure of anything, Libra, and that’s okay.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto, Ceres, and Venus’ conjunction continues in Aquarius, although the last planet is beginning to move out of this celestial combination. Nevertheless, your ruling planet and Ceres make for a potent mixture on their own. Now’s the time to get the ball rolling for major investments down the line. Once Mercury retrograde is over, it will be time to act.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The same old conflicts continue today as your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, maintains its direct opposition to the Sun, which is flying through your celestial domain. The quicker you open your mind to the possibility that you were wrong, the quicker you can move on from this situation. But stubbornly holding onto falsehoods will only perpetuate your stress and unease.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As Jupiter retrograde slowly moves backward through Gemini, it eases into a challenging square with your ruling planet, Saturn, in Pisces. This alignment points to the consequences of perpetually going with the flow to keep the peace. You can’t ignore your needs and wishes forever, Capricorn. There is no way to truly keep the peace when your actions create inner turmoil.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Venus and Haumea form a tense square under your sign and Scorpio, creating indecisiveness or anxiety around love, finances, or self-image. As tempting as it might be to fall into a comparison rabbit hole right now, doing so would ultimately be a waste of your valuable time. No one has everything figured out, even if they look like it from the outside.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Jupiter’s challenging square under your sign and Gemini makes an interesting addition to your ruling planet Neptune’s recent return to direct motion. The square alignment indicates an unwillingness to accept new ideas as fact. Paired with Neptune’s ability to romanticize and put everything through a rose-colored lens, the stars seem to be warning against living too deeply in fantasy.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.