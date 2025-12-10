Daily Horoscope: December 10, 2025

The energy in the air feels like someone shook the cosmic Etch A Sketch, and the universe is waiting to see what you redraw. Planets shift, instincts sharpen, and a few long-stuck truths start moving again. You may feel a pull toward disruption or revelation, stargazer, as if your inner world finally wants to be taken seriously. This isn’t a day for pretending you’re fine or brushing off the thing that keeps tapping your shoulder. Pay attention to whatever feels undeniable, strange, or slightly thrilling. The sky’s pushing honesty to the surface, and every sign gets a chance to reroute something real—quietly revolutionary, but still entirely yours.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You wake up with that don’t-test-me shimmer in your aura today, Aries. Something inside you wants out—your truth, your desire, your refusal to shrink for anyone’s comfort. Mars trines Eris and flips the switch on your unapologetic era. Don’t waste this heat on petty arguments or old stories. Aim it at the choice you’ve been avoiding. Your power feels real because it is—use it like you remember who you are.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You feel a wild spark under your skin today, Taurus—playful, impulsive, and craving something new. Venus sextiles Makemake and hands you a creative itch that wants movement. Experiment without chasing perfection. Try the idea that excites you. Say yes to the thing you’ve hesitated around. Your grounded nature can build anything once you give yourself permission to begin.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your brain feels electrically alive today, Gemini—quick, restless, and hungry for something real. Mercury’s opposition to Uranus retrograde pulls a buried thought to the surface, and pretending it isn’t there will feel impossible. Say what needs saying, but say it with intention. One honest sentence can shift the whole vibe. A surprising idea might change your plans faster than you expect.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re hit with a mood swing that feels like the universe shaking your shoulders, Cancer. Not in a bad way—more like, “Hey, wake up, your life wants your participation.” The Moon squares Uranus and kicks open a door you’ve been pretending was locked. Then Virgo energy steps in, asking you to do something with that revelation. Follow the disruption. It’s pointing you toward liberation.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You radiate “main character on a mission” energy today, Leo. Nothing dramatic happens in the sky, but something shifts in you anyway. Sagittarius season feeds your fire, reminding you how good it feels to want something again—really want it. Let that desire steer your choices. You’re magnetic when you move with intention, and someone around you feels the pull more than they’re admitting.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your mind crackles with possibility today, Virgo, the kind that makes you stop mid-thought and go, “Wait… that actually makes sense.” Mercury’s face-off with Uranus retrograde pushes a truth out of hiding, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Don’t over-sanitize the insight. Let it change the plan. One surprising realization gives you the leverage you’ve been missing for weeks.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You catch yourself craving connection with a little mischief in it today, Libra. Venus sextiles Makemake and wakes up your playful, seductive streak—the one that wants conversation with texture, curiosity, and a spark of risk. Let yourself flirt with an idea, a person, or a possibility you’ve kept at arm’s length. Your charm lands differently right now, and someone feels it immediately.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re in a strangely tender mood today, Scorpio—still intense, still sharp, but softened at the edges. Pluto’s sextile to Ceres nudges you toward nourishment, whatever that means for you right now: a conversation you’ve avoided, rest you’ve denied yourself, or care you rarely accept from others. Let yourself receive something instead of controlling everything. Your power grows when you stop starving your own needs.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You want movement today, Sagittarius—physical, emotional, any direction that doesn’t feel stale. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer presses on a craving you can’t joke away anymore. You don’t need a grand epiphany; you need a feeling that reminds you you’re still expanding. Do one thing that wakes your spirit back up. Small shifts hit hard right now, and your fire responds instantly.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your discipline feels softer today, Capricorn—not weaker, just more human. Saturn in Pisces reminds you that rigidity isn’t the same thing as strength. You’re allowed to want comfort, gentleness, or a pause long enough to hear yourself think. Make one small decision that prioritizes your well-being instead of your reputation. Your drive returns stronger when you stop treating your needs like an inconvenience.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your brain refuses to play by the usual rules today, Aquarius—and honestly, that’s your sweet spot. Mercury’s opposition to Uranus pulls a strange, brilliant idea out of storage and drops it right in your lap. Don’t dismiss it because it feels disruptive. Follow the thought that scares you in a good way. Innovation starts with the moment you stop editing your own instincts.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Something in you clicks back online today, Pisces. Neptune goes direct in your sign and your inner world feels sharper, cleaner, almost like someone wiped a foggy mirror. Pay attention to what your intuition says now—it’s been waiting months to speak this clearly. Let yourself believe the message instead of looking for reasons to doubt it. You’re stepping into a version of yourself that feels unmistakably true.

Pisces monthly horoscope