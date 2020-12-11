Daily Horoscope: December 11, 2020

The sun connects with action planet Mars at 1:02 PM, boosting our energy and putting us in a confident, adventurous mood. The moon in Scorpio opposes wildcard Uranus at 8:43 AM, finding us confronting surprising emotions.

Aries

The sun connects with your ruling planet Mars, finding you rushing toward your next adventure. The moon in Scorpio finds you working on unexpected issues concerning money as it opposes the planet of surprise, Uranus.

Taurus

The sun connects with warrior planet Mars, helping you let go of whatever is no longer needed. The moon is in your opposite sign Scorpio, and unexpected shifts take place in your relationship dynamics today as it opposes rebel Uranus.

Gemini

The sun connects with Mars, making for an exciting day in your social life! Things are moving quickly, but watch out for some unexpected scheduling changes as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus.

Cancer

The pace picks up as the sun connects with Mars! This bodes well for your career, and you’re in a productive mood. The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio opposes Uranus, bringing unexpected drama and thrills!

Leo

The sun makes a helpful connection with Mars, which bodes well for romance, creativity, and adventure! The moon in Scorpio finds you focused on your home life, but unexpected shifts take place in your private life as the moon opposes Uranus.

Virgo

The sun connects with action planet Mars, helping you swiftly release whatever is no longer needed in your life. The moon in Scorpio illuminates the communication sector of your chart and opposes Uranus today, encouraging you to keep an open mind.

Libra

The sun connects with warrior planet Mars today, inspiring a courageous atmosphere! It’s an exciting time for your relationships and your social life; things are moving quickly. Be mindful of unexpected money matters as the moon in Scorpio opposes wildcard Uranus.

Scorpio

The sun and Mars make a harmonious connection today, which bodes well for your career and finances—a productive energy flows! Changes take place in your relationships as the moon, which is currently in your sign, opposes rebel Uranus. Keep an open mind!

Sagittarius

The sun and action planet Mars make a harmonious connection today, energizing your love life and your creativity! But watch out for shifts in your schedule as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus.

Capricorn

Things are moving quickly at home as the sun connects with action planet Mars. Shakeups take place in your social life as the moon and rebel Uranus oppose today.

Aquarius

It’s an exciting day for your social life as the sun connects with Mars, and communication is moving at a quick pace. Changes take place at home as the moon opposes your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces

It’s an exciting time for your career, reputation, and finances as the sun mingles with warrior planet Mars. Unexpected news comes as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus.

