Daily Horoscope: December 11, 2023

Opportunities for transformation arrive as the moon in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn at 3:57 AM, inviting us to explore our hidden depths through dreams. We’re uninterested in whatever “the usual” entails, though we’re encouraged to see past the surface of experiences—even the mundane ones—as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces at 6:11 AM and 9:13 AM, respectively.

Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio at 2:17 PM, encouraging us to stay well-informed and avoid skimming over the details. Erudite companions and solid bargaining skills could come in handy now as hard and fast negotiations might be underway.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Favorable business deals could be struck today as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. People might not be able to put their finger on it, but they know, and feel, there’s a distinctive quality about you (or your reputation) that they’re banking on. It’s a great time to remove some of the mystery that your career endeavors or public image might be wrapped in, and be transparent to encourage good faith in your partnerships or negotiations.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

It’s a favorable day for building rapport and planning future endeavors with colleagues as the moon in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. Trusted companions could enlighten you with insider details as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. You might receive news or valuable information that traveled a long way to reach you.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces, finding you or a partner desiring greater clarification about your ultimate goals, encouraging candid conversations. A professional endeavor or status-changing opportunity could attract you to enter a quid pro quo arrangement as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You can feel inspired to open up about how you’re navigating life’s ups and downs, or see the joy and beauty in life despite its hardships as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. A long-distance romance could be sparked, giving you something new to look forward to each day.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

It might not seem like much is going on from the outside, but lovely exchanges are happening behind closed doors, away from prying eyes as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. You might realize why a carefully cultivated method, skill, or formula you’ve been entrusted with has been gatekept, yet the idea that it’s too good to be kept a secret could nudge you to share it with someone trustworthy who understands its value and worth. Perhaps you’ll pass down a family recipe or folk remedy that requires discernment, careful hands, and a genuine heart.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You could learn something about partners or family that makes you see them in a completely different light, adding more gray where black and white used to be as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Conversations feel more open, yet still grounded, as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. There’s a genuine relatability that people can sense about you today, encouraging others to lower their guard a bit or be real with you in a way they couldn’t if they felt unsafe to do so. It’s a “show me your heart and I’ll show you mine” type of transit.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might desire more support and participation from others around the home as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with your planetary ruler, Venus in Scorpio, encouraging you to voice your needs sooner rather than later. Whether you’re hosting a visitor, coming and going throughout the day, or working from home and need more space to do so, you’ll find the best way to get your wants and needs met is to be explicit instead of waiting for others to anticipate them. People are open to cooperating with you, so be forward with your requests.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

It’s a “wear your heart on your sleeve” kind of day as the moon in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn while Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. Holding back could seem pointless or counterintuitive to the depth of emotion flowing through you, seeking to be channeled or expressed into something devastatingly beautiful. You might be reluctant to share what’s on your mind for fears of “what if”… though the truth that time is fleeting can remind you that not saying “the thing” could be the bigger regret at the end of the day.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A break from your usual rhythm and routine could feel attractive as the moon enters Sagittarius, stirring your penchant for adventure and wandering, though its clash with Saturn in Pisces encourages you to stay close to home. Perhaps you could settle for a middle ground and get some fresh air without plowing past your circumstantial limits. You can find solace and renewal from a well-kept family custom or time-honored tradition as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. Valuable advice or secrets may be entrusted to you now, reminding you how special it feels to be trusted so.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Tender moments and shows of support could be exchanged with friends or allies as the moon in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn and Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. Even if you feel like holding back to avoid burdening others or to maintain a boundary that feels necessary, a simple conversation or a look in your eyes could reveal the empathy someone has for you now. It’s a lovely time to deepen your rapport with people you’re curious about.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You could overcome a moment of FOMO, fully appreciating where you are and how far you’ve come in your own life as the moon in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s an auspicious time to liberate yourself from comparison and envy that others would profit from and stay on the path that’s meant for you. Insider’s tips could be shared or you might realize that your intuition and attunement with a certain trend is right on the money as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Opportunities for networking, training, or publicity arrive as the moon enters Sagittarius, though its clash with Saturn in Pisces encourages you to know (and clearly state) your boundaries before accepting any offers. Time constraints or scheduling conflicts might require you to pass on an invitation or agree to something only if your time limits are honored. People can sense an unshakeable stoic presence about you that feels attractive, and perhaps even a bit unusual for the places and times you’re navigating, as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. With Mercury about to retrograde and Venus in your 9th house of publishing and higher education, it’s an auspicious time to have trusted eyes review and edit your work if you have a writing project you plan to publish.