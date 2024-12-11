Daily Horoscope: December 11, 2024

The waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Eris retrograde under Aries today, firing up our rebellious streaks for better or worse. With Mars and Mercury retrograde in the mix, this lunar conjunction with Eris has the potential to usher in recklessness or self-neglect as we move forward with decisions and actions that may not be in our best interest. The ongoing opposition between the ego-driven Sun and expansive Jupiter retrograde only exacerbates this cosmic attitude, creating a more sensitive streak of pride, particularly in the face of something new or challenging (or both). How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your retrograde ruling planet, Mars, forms an auspicious trine with Mercury retrograde. Typically, these regressive planetary periods get a bad rap, but with such a positive alignment between the two, the stars seem to signal a need to slow down, rest, and regroup. There’s only so much you can do to fight the cosmos’ natural ebb and flow, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As Venus and Haumea’s challenging square deepens, your ruling planet also forms a direct opposition to Mars retrograde. Financial or romantic investments are likely to stall and sputter. Things might not be moving as quickly as you’d like them to. As tempting as it might be to push forward anyway, stubbornly fighting the inevitable isn’t necessarily the most productive option.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling retrograde planet, Mercury, forms a harmonious trine with Mars retrograde under Sagittarius and Leo. Two fire signs in your forecast bring a passionate, action-oriented attitude to the mix. Considering the two planets’ retrograde effects, the cosmos points to a need to care for yourself passionately and deliberately. Give yourself time to recharge, Gemini. You certainly could use it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Eris retrograde under Aries, which can be either a cosmic blessing or a curse. Eris can push us to fight the status quo and defy tradition. But it can also tempt us to act outside of our own best interests for the sake of pride or convenience. Make sure you’re a rebel with a cause.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, leans into an auspicious trine with Chiron and Eris retrograde in Aries, the latter dwarf planet, in conjunction with the waxing gibbous Moon. Despite the drama and chaos of Mars and Mercury retrograde, the stars are setting the stage for an invaluable learning opportunity ahead. Make sure you pay attention.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde forms an unusually harmonious trine with Mars retrograde under Sagittarius and Leo, respectively, bringing fiery energy to your Earth-ruled sign’s cosmic forecast. While your first instinct when encountering a problem is typically to fix it, this cosmic alignment suggests going with the flow instead. This doesn’t mean it’s your reality forever. But this might not be yours to change, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus forms two challenging alignments today: the first, a square with Haumea in Scorpio, and the second, a direct opposition to Mars retrograde in Leo. Your willingness to see the best in people and situations is certainly admirable, but this cosmic alignment points to something more insidious that you might be looking past. Rose-colored perspectives are pleasant but unproductive, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea and Venus form a challenging square under your sign and Aquarius, respectively. The longer you put off listening to your intuition, the more fun and prosperity you’ll miss out on. These pertinent financial and romantic investments won’t happen on their own, Scorpio. You have to be the first to act, even if those first steps are a little wobbly.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde is flying backward into a tense square with Saturn, indicating conflict within areas of expansion, education, and good fortune. Paired with nearby Mars retrograde, it’s likely that motivation has decreased, and now, you’re forced to run on sheer determination. The latter doesn’t feel as good as the former, but if it garners the same results, it’s worth trying.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, is forming an increasingly strong square with Jupiter retrograde in Pisces and Gemini, respectively. Saturn’s placement in Pisces indicates a steadfast dedication to your emotions and intuition, which can be a good thing. But problems will arise if you let these feelings override your ability to evolve, Capricorn. There is a way to honor both endeavors.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The challenging square between Venus and Haumea under your sign and Scorpio, respectively, continues. Expansion at any cost is a dangerous game, Aquarius. Are you chasing these ambitions because you think they’re worthwhile or because you feel that you’ve invested too much already and can’t turn back? Be wary of falling into the no-time illusion of the latter. You have time.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Jupiter retrograde strengthen their challenging square under your sign and Gemini, respectively. This tense cosmic alignment suggests conflict within areas of discipline, education, and boundaries. Remember, Pisces: if you’re burnt out by the time you reach the finish line, then you won’t be able to fully enjoy the rewards of your labor. Take your time. Savor the success.

Pisces monthly horoscope

