Daily Horoscope: December 12, 2024

Mars retrograde forms a challenging square with the waxing gibbous Moon under Leo and Taurus, respectively. The former planet’s propensity for creating sluggish, low energy and the growing lunar phase’s action-oriented attitude create an interesting cosmic paradox, indicating feelings of unmet emotional needs or social connections. The Moon’s placement in Taurus suggests a stubborn commitment to following through on feelings, particularly within close relationships, regardless of whether you have enough energy to do so. Remember, stargazer: emotional burnout is a real thing. And under this celestial alignment, it appears more likely than ever. Guard your heart closely.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde forms a challenging square with the waxing gibbous Moon, indicating unmet emotional or social needs. With Mars retrograde continuing its path through Leo, motivation to deal with conflict within close relationships decreases. However, the Moon’s placement in Taurus suggests emotional stubbornness and an unwillingness to slow down when necessary. There is no rush to deal with this, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a tense square with the waxing gibbous Moon under Aquarius and Taurus, respectively. While a few nervous butterflies can be an exciting indication you’re moving in the right direction, the stars urge you to pay attention to the larger, more nagging feelings in your gut. If something feels off, then it’s worth a second look.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde continues its trine with Mars retrograde, offering a confusing, albeit welcome, reprieve from the usual negativity these planets impart on the cosmic forecast. Never forget the greater turmoil from which these minor hiccups could be saving you, Gemini. Take this detour as a cosmic blessing, and start acclimating to your new route. These things change for a reason.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon has several notable alignments today, including two squares with Mars retrograde and Venus. Your ruling celestial body also passes through a fleeting opposition to Haumea. While it might feel like you have limited time, this is only your anxiety crunching the clock. Don’t make a hasty decision you’ll regret later, Cancer. Think on it.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s trine with Eris and Chiron retrograde, paired with its opposition to Jupiter retrograde, make for an interesting and paradoxical celestial forecast, Leo. Indeed, the cosmos offers an invaluable opportunity to learn from your past experiences and mistakes. However, if you refuse to acknowledge your role in these uncomfortable memories, then you risk wasting this chance to grow.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury retrograde, forms a favorable sextile with Venus under Sagittarius and Aquarius, respectively. The former retrograde planet also forms a harmonious trine with Mars retrograde. This combination of celestial energy indicates an upcoming error or mishap will eventually become a positive in the long run. There’s a silver lining here, Virgo. Make sure you’re paying attention to it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’s challenging square with the waxing gibbous Moon and its favorable sextile with Mercury retrograde present equal parts challenge and reward. On the one hand, a Mercurian mix-up opens new pathways in finances, romance, or self-esteem that you didn’t expect. But on the other hand, this setback stands to hurt your feelings. Luckily, bruised pride isn’t nearly as serious as it feels.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As Venus continues to move away from its potent conjunction with your ruling planet, Pluto, and Ceres, a new notable alignment occurs: a tense square between Haumea and Ceres under your sign and Aquarius. The more distance you put between yourself and your needs (even the “boring” ones), the more out of sync you’ll feel, Scorpio. You owe it to yourself to reprioritize.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As Jupiter retrograde and Saturn’s square continues, the cosmos continues to heat up conflict in areas of expansion, education, and growth. You’re usually someone who can pick things up instantly, so this process has been particularly arduous for you. But rest assured, Sagittarius. This won’t be the last time you feel this way. You might as well get used to it.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Jupiter retrograde’s challenging square continues under Pisces and Gemini, respectively, placing these water- and air-ruled celestial domains at odds. Sometimes, our emotions defy the boundaries of logic and common sense. Don’t be so quick to write off your feelings simply because there isn’t a textbook definition to explain them, Capricorn. Get curious. Dig a little deeper. Learn about yourself.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Venus and the waxing gibbous Moon form a tense square under your celestial domain and Taurus, respectively. Not every financial or romantic investment we make will pay off, Aquarius. The conflicting energy between the motivational lunar phase and Venus’ domain over money and love suggests you might be putting the cart before the horse. Give this situation some breathing room.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, is slowly easing into a square with the Sun, indicating conflict between your ego and imagination. Just because you’ve been put in a situation requiring out-of-the-box thinking doesn’t mean it reflects your character. Take this as a cosmic compliment to your daydreaming skills, Pisces. If anyone can dream their way out of this, it’s you.

