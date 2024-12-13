Daily Horoscope: December 13, 2024

A nearly full Moon conjoins with Uranus retrograde in Taurus, amplifying feelings of novelty, innovation, and rebellion. Under the potent waxing gibbous, this would typically be a sign of greater motivation and progress forward. However, with Mars and Mercury still in retrograde nearby, this alignment seems more likely to be a signal of unexpected shake-ups, uncomfortable revelations, or dead ends that require rerouting. Things will certainly feel against the norm, but the jury’s still out on how much of those feelings will be welcome or forced upon us. An ongoing opposition with the Sun and Jupiter retrograde continues challenging preconceived notions and beliefs. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling retrograde planet continues its auspicious trine with Mercury retrograde in Leo and Sagittarius, respectively. A disheartening revelation has lowered the mood slightly, but the stars offer a different, brighter perspective. From what worse fate could this experience be saving you, Aries? Indeed, the stars warn against underestimating your ego’s ability to make cosmic blessings feel more like punishments.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Mercury retrograde form a favorable sextile under Aquarius and Sagittarius, respectively. Perhaps an upcoming financial or romantic investment isn’t the one you originally planned on making, but if it feels like a good choice, why not try it anyway? You’re writing the script, Taurus. You have the sole right to determine which scenes to add or cut.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Mars retrograde’s harmonious trine offers a brief moment of confidence in an otherwise indecisive and chaotic celestial period. But be wary, stargazer. Confidence doesn’t always equate to being right. Capitalize on this fiery energy if you must, but a few moments to consider and analyze the situation could help save you from burning a bridge you didn’t intend to burn.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A nearly full Moon conjoins with Uranus retrograde in Taurus, bringing with it a rebellious and innovative attitude. As the old adage goes, when nothing is going right, go left, and the stars seem to be setting the stage for you to do exactly that. A mishap isn’t the end of the world, Cancer. It’s a learning opportunity. That’s enough.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s trine with Eris retrograde coinciding with the conjunction of the waxing gibbous and Uranus retrograde makes for a defiant energy, to say the least. Now is a great time to push back against the status quo and forge your way, but the potential is also high to pick fights where there needn’t be one. Proceed cautiously, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde’s harmonious trine with Mars retrograde poses a crucial question: if not this, then what? With both planets bumping up the chances of errors and setbacks, their positive alignment offers an opportunity to make the most out of your situation. You can’t change what’s already happened, Virgo. But you get to decide how you want to proceed.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ favorable sextile with Mercury retrograde offers a subtle reminder that just because something is fun doesn’t necessarily mean it’s always worth pursuing. Is the immediate satisfaction you feel worth the discontentment you feel afterward, Libra? Your emotional state after you’re outside the orbit of a certain someone or something matters, too. It’s time to start looking for long-term gratification.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea and Ceres’ challenging square deepens under your sign and Aquarius, worsening indecisiveness and self-neglect. It’s high time you start doing yourself a few favors, Scorpio. You can’t expect anyone to take up this cause for you. And besides, if they tried, would you even let them? You’ve been floating in this stagnant state for long enough. Listen to your gut.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your retrograde ruling planet’s coinciding opposition to the Sun and square with Saturn presents substantial challenges. Matters of ego, discipline, and responsibility become shaky or even threatened. No one is right all of the time, Sagittarius, not even you. Convictions are admirable. However, stepping on others to pursue a path in line with these values is not.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Jupiter’s challenging square presents a unique opportunity to test your resolve in times of uncertainty and flux. You’re not going to have a roadmap in every situation, Capricorn. Indeed, the sooner you start to think on the fly without paralyzing yourself with decision anxiety, the quicker you can overcome unexpected hurdles that might pop up in your path.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, forms a potent conjunction with a nearly full Moon in Taurus, bringing feelings of change, invention, and rebellion. This powerful lunar phase is bringing you closer to the transition you’ve been approaching for weeks now. Allow your governing planet to push you in this change’s direction. It’s all part of the process, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The tense square between your ruling planet, Neptune, and the Sun continues to strengthen under your celestial domain and Sagittarius. Unfortunately, just because you want something to be true doesn’t always mean it is. The stars warn against leaning into a belief of something or someone just because it’s easier or more pleasant than the alternative. A lie is a lie.

Pisces monthly horoscope

