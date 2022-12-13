Daily Horoscope: December 14, 2022

The moon enters Virgo at 3:45 AM, inspiring a practical, down-to-earth energy during what could otherwise be a very confusing day as the sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 12:10 PM. Don’t rush to make decisions at this time; slow down and feel things out. People might be quite lazy today, so watch out for fibs or exaggerations. Our imaginations could run wild, so don’t indulge fears or worries… an easygoing, sweet energy flows as the moon connects with Venus in Capricorn at 3:32 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You may feel inspired to get reorganized as the moon enters Virgo, but there may be a bit of a lazy energy in the air as the sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Create more time in your schedule for rest.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere—but watch out for confusion or laziness in your social life as the sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, now in Capricorn, which can help smooth over any issues that pop up.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters Virgo, which can bring your focus to your home and family life today. The sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, finding you and your partners discussing fantasies about the future.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging communication—but watch out for scheduling issues as the sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with Venus in Capricorn, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters Virgo, which can bring your focus to finances. The sun in fellow fire sign Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, perhaps finding you sitting with confusing feelings. You might feel unsure about what you truly want! The moon connects with Venus in Capricorn later on, helping you sort out what’s important to you.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, which can find you connecting with your emotions in some significant way. The sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, and you’re working through confusion at home or in your relationships… an easygoing energy flows as the moon connects with Venus in Capricorn.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Watch out for scheduling confusion, and a generally lazy mood, as the sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, now in Capricorn, inspiring a cozy mood at home!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, but there may be some confusion today about how to invest your time and energy as the sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with sweet and balanced Venus in Capricorn, which can help with communication.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Virgo, which can find you focused on your career, but you may be working through confusing feelings about your personal life as the sun in your sign, Sagittarius, squares off with Neptune in Pisces. A sweet gift may come your way as the moon connects with Venus in Capricorn.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, which can find you planning your next adventure—but take your time sorting out the details as the sun in Sagittarius squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with Venus in your sign, Capricorn, and you’re feeling quite glamorous!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters Virgo, which can find you and your partners discussing money or other shared resources. You might feel unsure about how to invest your time, energy, or even money, as the sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with Venus in Capricorn, encouraging you to take it slow and trust your intuition.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and encouraging connection as you navigate confusing feelings about your career and future as the sun in Sagittarius squares off with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign. The moon connects with Venus in Capricorn, which can bode well for communication at this chaotic time.