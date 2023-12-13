Daily Horoscope: December 14, 2023

We’re filled with more questions than answers as the moon in Capricorn meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn at 12:47 AM, encouraging us to sit with the unknown and avoid rushing to solve the cosmic koans we’re presented with now. Forming connections and strengthening bonds are of interest as the moon connects with Venus in Scorpio at 5:55 AM. We’re in the mood to switch things up and find a new sense of order out of chaos as the moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 8:00 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Questions about your life’s path and career may be arising as the moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn, encouraging you to make the space in your mind to meditate on it a bit more intently. This can help positively re-direct any worries about the future that might be coming up. An inner protective voice could be raising alarms about various possibilities at this time, encouraging you to seek out a counselor or perhaps do some research that you can chew on for a bit.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Friends and partners could introduce you to something different today as the moon in Capricorn connects with Venus in Scorpio, enhancing appreciation for diversity. Embracing the unique, and perhaps quirky, characteristics about yourself comes naturally today as the moon also aligns with Uranus in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Bills and responsibilities are top of mind as the moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn, and you might be thinking up ways to manage or leverage resources in a way that benefits you and others. Circumstances might be inviting you to step up your game and take one for the team.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A need for bridge-building may arise in your partnerships (or potential partnerships) as the moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn today; different views could reveal an emotional distance between you. Hearing each other out might not be sufficient unless you’re willing to really feel the inside of the other’s shoes. If you could, ask something like, “How do you walk in these for so long?” or wonder how they fit you so well. Assume less and be more curious.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Supportive and fun-loving vibes in your home and family could lend you the energy you need to get through some heavy lifting in your daily tasks and routines as the moon in Capricorn mingles with Venus in Scorpio. You may discover a more efficient way to approach your work or be motivated to eliminate a habit that gets in the way of your success as the moon also aligns with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Opportunities to connect and build trust with a lover, partner, or companion arises as the moon meets Mercury in Capricorn today. Prioritizing some fun and a good time could be like the second application of glue within your relationships, strengthening your bond and providing longevity to your union.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn, inviting you to consider old habits you might have picked up from family or to approach an inherited health concern with different methods. Doing this work isn’t easy, yet you’ll be glad you did in the long run, dear Libra. You might feel inspired to honor a family tradition or share a special moment with loved ones at home before the day starts as the moon connects with Venus in Scorpio.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Sobering conversations may arise as the moon in Capricorn connects with Venus in Scorpio, inviting you to model maturity and integrity when emotions and preferences are expressed. People might surprise you with their responses and reactions today as the moon links up with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to assume the most generous interpretation you can.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You could be learning new ways to approach mature conversations about money and material responsibilities today. Opportunities to show family what you care about, or what you need and want, could arise as the moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn, encouraging you to practice communicating your boundaries in a mindful way. This could be tough if expectations are different than what needs to be expressed, but you won’t regret being genuine in the long run.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn, inviting you to take ample time to feel and understand your experiences in an embodied way. An accumulation of wisdom is building within you and you might still be figuring out how to express what’s trickling down into your awareness. Your body might be trying to communicate something to you that nudges you to track your sensations, and perhaps speak (and analyze) less.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re reminded that a successful career or the fulfillment of your life’s path is like a marathon as the moon in Capricorn connects with Venus in Scorpio, encouraging you to pace yourself and prioritize overlooked needs today. The moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to make any essential changes in your home and personal life you need to make in order to sustain yourself in the process.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

It’s a lovely day to build bridges and connect with allies, new and old, as the moon in Capricorn links up with Venus in Scorpio. People could look to you for guidance or you might exchange notes with people in your network, inching you closer to a meaningful goal.