Daily Horoscope: December 15, 2023

We could be inspired to ground aspects of fantasy into reality as the moon in Capricorn links up with Neptune in Pisces at 4:27 AM, bringing a vibe of romance and magic to the mundane. Internal conflict and pressure may build in our relationships as the moon merges with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:04 AM, inviting us to find a release that encourages cooperation instead of power struggles. We’re thinking about things on a larger scale and figuring out how to make certain compromises as the moon enters Aquarius at 12:56 AM and clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 10:52 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You could discover new feelings about your relationship with the people you work for as the moon and Pluto meet in Capricorn; worry-based reflexes may surface as you consider possible future scenarios, yet this transit invites you to notice how you experience autonomy, particularly in the scope of your career or life’s calling. Perhaps your feelings are revealing it’s time for a pivotal change. Confiding in, or brainstorming with, friends and allies can widen your field of vision and reconnect you with your intuition as the moon enters Aquarius.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You may be nudged to recenter the focus of a career endeavor or collaborative project to a more inclusive or group-oriented goal as the moon enters Aquarius and clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. Discussions about fairness and justice come up, inviting you to notice your relationship to these concepts, and approach them from a more embodied perspective.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A work trip or plan to travel abroad could be in the works as the moon enters Aquarius and clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. Though layovers or delays might happen, it’s a lovely time for appreciating a view or discovery of small (perhaps hidden) gems along your journey. On the other hand, you might find yourself touring the scenery of a place where you’ll be working and studying for the foreseeable future, encouraging you to ask questions and learn more about the culture and environment.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Certain things that are out of your control could increase pressure or grabs for control as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn today, encouraging you to trust partners or others in the same boat as you. You might wonder how you’re going to make a material goal work as the moon enters Aquarius. It could be a good time to seek out a financial advisor and practice some trust-building exercises with collaborators or guides as the moon clashes with Jupiter in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Conversations about work-life balance can arise with partners or supervisors as the moon enters Aquarius and clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to approach hurdles as a unit. Take the opportunity to have a sincere discussion if your need for connection and pleasure feel overlooked or if a loved one is missing you—avoiding this pause could make those feelings grow bigger.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Romantic feelings and creative expressions come forth as the moon in Capricorn links up with Neptune in Pisces and you’re indulging in some lovely conversations with partners and friends about them. You might consider adopting new health practices or introducing new rituals into your routine as the moon enters Aquarius and clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging you to discern the makeup of your lifestyle and whether you simply like the idea of something or if it’s a real game-changer for you.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon and Pluto meet in Capricorn, inviting you to let go and disengage from active or potential power struggles at home or at work. Opportunities to reframe obstacles and get on the same side of a problem are available now; taking the first step to show what that looks like can completely transform the relationship dynamics at play. You might feel like procrastinating or in need of some relaxation as the moon enters Aquarius, reminding you that finding ways to make tasks more enjoyable can make it so much easier to get them done.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Discussions about relationship needs come up as the moon enters Aquarius and clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, though you might get further with others if you’re able and willing to approach the subject with a bit of levity or humor.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Conflicting schedules could be brought to your attention as the moon enters Aquarius and clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging clear communication and brainstorming to get you where you need to be on time. It might be a good day to take a different route to work or school or reorganize your plans and tend to some chores at home.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could be deliberating some profound changes in your life, considering an inevitable transformation unfolding within and around you, as the moon and Pluto meet in your sign. This is an appropriate time to see your health and wellbeing from a different angle and adjust your behaviors to match accordingly. Your priorities could be shifting, and you may be thinking about the structure of your days or how to manage your time better as the moon enters Aquarius.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may find yourself wanting to negotiate a deal for or with family as the moon enters Aquarius and clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging an exercise in empathy when values and perceptions about worth collide.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Creative collaborations could be taking place and fancy ideas are exchanged in your social circle as the moon in Capricorn links up with Neptune in Pisces. You might want a bit more alone time to sort through your thoughts and come to your own conclusions about something as the moon enters Aquarius and clashes with Jupiter in Taurus.