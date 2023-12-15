Daily Horoscope: December 16, 2023

The mood is chill yet intimate as the moon in Aquarius clashes with Venus in Scorpio at 12:33 PM. Conversations and collaborations can feel more energized as the moon mingles with Mars in Sagittarius at 3:52 PM. Surprises are popping up and we might be opting for something wild and risky as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus at 9:53 PM.

Illusions could set in as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 10:43 PM, encouraging us to stay grounded and zoom out a bit. We might wish to willingly suspend disbelief for a moment of magic, inviting us to indulge in stories and experiences that awaken those romantic feelings. The outdoor lights could have an extra sparkle to them tonight!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You can have a greater appreciation for down-to-earth perspectives as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. You might crave connection with the spiritual world, and you want it to make sense in real life; you’re not amused or appeased by platitudes now.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Discussions about material matters might lead you to feel that some of the people in your social circle have fallen out of touch with reality as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to stick to statements about your own experience while avoiding generalizing what’s happening for anyone else. Circumstances and perceptions vary widely now, nudging you to stay present with what’s true for you while having the heart to hear where others are coming from.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Romantic and professional unions could feel tied together by fate as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to mindfully navigate your relationships from a place of integrity and embodiment, rather than fear or fantasy. What is meant to be will be.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, cautioning you not to be led astray by false promises or get trapped in the sticky circumstances of hypocrisy (or dogmas promoted by others). Your hopes and dreams encourage you to stay present and stay true to the daily work and routines that accumulate desired results over time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might need to take explicit action to establish boundaries to keep your private business from becoming public domain as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Everyone makes poor judgment calls sometimes, but this is the time to focus on leading with integrity and avoid relying on others to assume your best interests.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

It might take greater effort to see eye-to-eye with others as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. A far-away look in their gaze or an insistence on something overly-idealistic could indicate a gap in presence and proximity between you, encouraging you to show up as honestly and as in-the-moment as you can.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Conversations about sacrifices could arise today as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring you to approach your daily work and routines with a different mindset. You might be noticing the difference between necessary opportunity costs and martyrdom, choosing to invest in healthier choices for greater sustainability.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might realize that your preferences and priorities are changing the way you relate to and define pleasure as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, putting the dynamics of certain relationships into perspective.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You can feel inspired to make healthier choices for yourself as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. It’s an opportune time to heal from intergenerational patterns and break cycles of illness passed down through the family.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might be changing your mind about what feels like a good time as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, reminding you that sometimes things sound better in your head than they are in real life. If you have children, they might be showing you things about yourself that you wouldn’t notice otherwise.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, nudging you to keep moving toward your dreams, even when you think it might be too late or that you can’t summon the resources to make it happen. Despite the intentions behind them, narratives you’ve subscribed to, or inherited, could mislead you to give up out of fear, rather than what’s truly possible. Let yourself be led by the philosophy that there’s always room for growth and trust there’s more in store for you.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your professional projects speak for themselves as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, enchanting the public or an audience with something spectacular you’ve been putting together. Your image and successes could be the talk of the town, inviting plenty of engagement across the internet and greeting you with opportunities to connect. Keep in mind to sidestep anyone’s attempt to put you on a pedestal or change the meaning of your work by misdirecting the focus.