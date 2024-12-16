Daily Horoscope: December 16, 2024

Ripples of yesterday’s full Moon are still rolling through the cosmos as the waning lunar body transits from Gemini to its native domain, Cancer. With Jupiter retrograde and Saturn flying in a challenging square, it will become more difficult to stand firm in our beliefs and follow through with plans. Disconnect between our logical and emotional selves is more likely as well. Mercury retrograde is still going strong for the next couple of days. Don’t underestimate how easy it is to stumble upon a miscommunication. It doesn’t have to feel that way to you to be one, stargazer. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Sun’s harmonious trine with Eris retrograde under Sagittarius and your sign, respectively, reaches its strongest this week. Greater conflict brews between your concepts of what life should be versus what it really is. While it’s true that you are the leader of your own ship, you’re also dictated by the universe’s natural ebb and flow. It’s an unavoidable reality.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a harmonious trine with Jupiter retrograde in Aquarius and Gemini. Venus’ transit through Aquarius has already opened new, creative pathways for greater financial or romantic prosperity. Jupiter’s flight through Gemini only increases these feelings of innovation and adaptability. Indeed, the stars certainly seem to be lining in your favor to try new things, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury finds itself just between a sextile with Ceres and Venus, both flying through Aquarius. With your ruling planet in retrograde, communication becomes more strained and difficult to comprehend fully. Ceres’ governance over our self-nurture and Venus’ domain in finances and love suggests a cosmic call to hold your cards a while longer. Hold off on any major investments.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Yesterday’s full Moon might be moving from its strongest phase, but your ruling celestial body gets an extra boost of cosmic power as it transits from Gemini to your domain. A fleeting trine with Haumea in Scorpio sharpens the connection between your conscious and subconscious, honing intuition and making it easier to see a necessary ending or closure before it arrives.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s corresponding square with Neptune and trine with Eris retrograde makes for an interesting celestial mix. On the one hand, you’ll become more justified in your streaks of rebellion. But on the other hand, Neptune is an infamously tricky planet. Be careful that you’re not creating problems where there weren’t any. Creating an issue from nothing doesn’t mean you’re right.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s auspicious trine with Mars retrograde in Sagittarius and Leo, respectively, continues. Mercury and Mars’ positive alignment makes it easier to stand up for your beliefs and explore new ideas. But with both nearby planets in retrograde, the stars suggest these revelations will be more internal than otherwise. Keep your heart and mind open today, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus begins to form a positive trine with Makemake under your celestial domain, shifting romantic and financial focus toward our immediate community. Whether your hometown or something as close and personal as your home life, the stars suggest reevaluating what parts of yourself you’re giving to these endeavors. You have to put in a little to get a lot out, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The nearly full Moon and Haumea create a harmonious trine under Cancer and your sign, sharpening emotional intuition and making it easier to listen to your gut. The stars urge you to have faith in yourself the same way you have faith in external resources, Scorpio. An idea or belief isn’t inherently lesser because you came up with it. Stand your ground.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde forms two corresponding and paradoxical alignments: a challenging square with Saturn and a far more harmonious trine with Venus. The first aspect signals toward potential conflict in or difficulty forming your own conclusions about a pressing issue. Your ruling planet’s trine with Venus offers some celestial good fortune, keeping your heart and mind open to new possibilities, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s challenging square with Jupiter retrograde conjures issues with establishing and maintaining boundaries with yourself and others. Remember, Capricorn: the guidelines you set for your well-being are no less worthy of being followed than those others have set for you. Give yourself the same breathing room and grace you so willingly give others in your life.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Venus and Makemake create an auspicious trine under your sign and Libra, shifting financial and emotional focus toward the betterment of your immediate community. What’s the point of hoarding resources if you never use them to your advantage when appropriate? There is a fine line between saving up for a rainy day and denying yourself the rewards for your hard work.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, continues its tense square with the Sun under your sign and Sagittarius. This alignment serves as a celestial warning not to prioritize being well-liked over standing up for yourself, Pisces. If you can’t like yourself at the end of the day, what’s the use worrying about what others think? You must live by your values, not someone else’s.

Pisces monthly horoscope

