Daily Horoscope: December 17, 2018

Mars connects with Pluto at 1:53 AM, and we’re brewing up some impressive strategies to get what we want. Change is in the air—can we work together, or will we be too power-hungry? We find the answer when the moon in Aries clashes with Pluto at 10:20 AM. The moon connects with the sun at 9:27 PM, creating a harmonious vibe.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aries finds you in a creative mood today, Sagittarius, and a romantic vibe is in the air. Exciting conversations about money arrive, thanks to Mars and Pluto’s connection.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Themes concerning power are on your mind today, Capricorn. There’s potential for amazing changes that help you achieve your goals within the groups and communities you belong to. Your focus is also on family today, thanks to the moon in Aries.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Aquarius. Mars and Pluto connect to bring a brilliant boost to your intuition.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in confident and independent Aries, inspiring these qualities in you, too! Be firm about how to spend your time and energy, Pisces. Exciting conversations arrive today.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, asking you to focus on self love! Exciting plans are being made, especially in your career.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aries asks you to focus on your own needs today, and to catch up on rest. Exciting conversations take place in your relationships—you’re seeing things in a new light, Taurus!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Aries finds you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future. Exciting changes take place today—something that was completely awkward will be transformed.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a very exciting day in your relationships, Cancer! Action planet Mars revs things up in your love life, and Mars’s connection with transformative Pluto is sure to bring some thrilling changes to your partnerships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in an adventurous mood, Leo! Important changes at home and work arrive today, thanks to proactive Mars meeting with transformative Pluto.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A passionate energy flows in the air today, Virgo, and deep emotions comes to the surface. A powerful conversation arrives—one that changes everything!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Tension at home and in your relationships flares up today, Libra, but some exciting conversations take place, too. Big changes are occurring, and you have what you need to make it all work!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Both of your ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, connect with each other today, making this a powerful time for negotiations. The moon in Aries asks that you reflect on your habits.

