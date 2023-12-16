Daily Horoscope: December 17, 2023

We’re learning something about the complex interdependence between responsibility and freedom as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius at 7:04 AM, inspiring philosophical conversations and shifts in thinking. Sentimental vibes flow as the moon enters Pisces at 2:58 PM, though our expressions and affections might be a bit flatter as the moon meets Saturn in Pisces at 6:32 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius, making it a great day to have conversations about topics that feel universally important and exchange philosophical ideas with friends and allies. You could find a lot of value in advice coming from a friend, guide, or mentor with a fair amount of experience under their belt.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A wave of gratitude and sense of connection may overcome you today as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius. You’re reminded that you have people in your corner and the fortune of having others to give back to.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Whether you’re already out, traveling far from home, matriculating hours in your field of study, or immersed in activist work, loved ones could be reminding you how much you are (or have been) missed, as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius. It’s a lovely day to exchange stories and connect, regardless of whether you’re in person or long-distance. You might be channeling the world’s soul and expressing it in a public manner as the moon enters Pisces and meets Saturn there, offering you and your spectators a reminder of the many eras the earth has turned over.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A longing to make some significant changes in your lifestyle could bring up discussions about investments and sacrifices as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius. You might be looking at your numbers and finding ways to make something happen.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Conversations about love and trust are coming up as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius, and you can feel a solid connection to a sense of purpose. Commitments could feel simpler to navigate at this time.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You might find it easier to stick to the routines and chores that keep the energy of your day circulating at an agreeable pace as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius. You might feel refreshed and more aligned with your most generous outlooks on life by creating more space in your home or living area. Spiritual or philosophical conversations could arise with partners or close companions as the moon enters Pisces and meets Saturn there.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You can feel inspired to bring more fun and entertainment into your daily work and routines, or perhaps take pleasure in teaching others as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius. A goldilocks mix of creativity and learning could help concepts stick longer, becoming firmly rooted within your day-to-day rhythm and habits.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Supportive conversations are taking place at home, with family, or other people in your inner circle as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius. You could be reminded why you’re so grateful for the people you have in your life as someone helps you tap into your own resilience.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might recognize a moment to be proud of, or observe your coming of age through a family member’s gaze as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in your sign, Sagittarius. Perhaps you’ll find yourself in the teacher’s (or driver’s) seat today, guiding others in a step-by-step process, or interpreting information others might be lost without. Traditions, chores, and routines can offer a sense of spiritual connection and a bit of bonding time with family as the moon enters Pisces and meets Saturn there.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might find something valuable that you’ve been searching for as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius. Whether it’s a misplaced item, a person, or reassuring information, you could desire a bit more space to explore with focus. You can feel grounded by what you’re learning today as the moon enters Pisces and meets your ruling planet, Saturn. Perhaps the mystery of a subject is revealed, allowing you to see how something is animated or brought to life.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You could be the bringer of good news or share welcomed gifts with friends and allies as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius today. It’s a lovely time to let friends and family know how much you appreciate them and bask in good company!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Being a responsible agent of change in the world can be lonely sometimes, and you might be feeling that as the moon in Aquarius links up with the sun in Sagittarius, inspiring you to show people, in tangible ways, what it looks like to be on the ground paving the way for change. Even as you’re working behind the scenes, people can feel moved by your efforts and persistence. Your words and presence can be quite reassuring to others as the moon enters Pisces and meets Saturn, creating opportunities to connect and build more cohesion with neighbors and your local community.