Daily Horoscope: December 17, 2024

A challenging square between the waning gibbous Moon in Cancer and Chiron retrograde in Aries signals greater emotional sensitivity today. The latter dwarf planet’s domain over vulnerable soft spots and our connection to past experiences is particularly fiery under Aries’ influence, increasing the potential for hurt feelings and conflict. This is only exacerbated by an equally conflict-ridden lunar phase that encourages us to release the old, close ending chapters, and move on unencumbered. Disillusionment runs rampant with another tense square between the Sun and hopeless romantic Neptune. The stars offer several warnings not to take things too personally, stargazer.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde faces off with Ceres under Leo and Aquarius, respectively. This challenging opposition suggests an inability or unwillingness to pursue rest, rejuvenation, and nurture. Your ruling planet’s retrograde period is already acting as a celestial stick in the spokes. Ironically, repeatedly and blatantly denying yourself the care you deserve is a clear indicator of just how much you need it, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus forms an auspicious trine with Makemake under Aquarius and Libra, increasing the call to philanthropy and community empowerment. Your ruling planet governs finances and matters of the heart, and its positive alignment with activist-minded Makemake opens pathways to helping others, giving back, and paying it forward. Once you get past the discomfort of spending your resources, you’ll feel better for it, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde and Mars retrograde’s harmonious trine continues as the former (and your ruling) planet begins to slow its backward motion ahead of its direct return. As someone who tends to take on the attributes of the people around them, it can be particularly difficult to realize that you’ve been led astray socially. But the important thing is that you realized it, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms a challenging square with Chiron retrograde under your sign and Aries, creating a true battle between fire and water. Chiron allows us to turn our pain to power, but with the conflict-ridden lunar phase calling you to release and let go, you might find yourself moving on from lessons you haven’t fully processed yet.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body continues its tense square with Neptune, creating issues between your ego and your perception of the world and others around you. Someone or something else turning out to be different than what you expected isn’t the personal affront to your person that it might feel like, Leo. Simply take in the new information, and move on.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde is slowing down its backward trek through Sagittarius as it prepares to turn direct this week. As such, its harmonious trine with Mars retrograde in Leo continues. We often perceive retrograde periods as negative times of challenge, and while this certainly can be the case, these celestial eras also create the perfect opportunity to learn and grow.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The fortuitous trine between your ruling planet, Venus, and Makemake in Aquarius and your sign continues. Now is an excellent time to find creative ways to give back to your community. Don’t overthink it. Go with what feels right. If the intention is there, your support will be appreciated no matter what form it comes in, Libra. Follow your heart.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet is slowly inching back into its square with Haumea under your sign as Pluto continues its trek across Aquarius. Pluto remains in this cosmic territory for years, but you’re feeling the tangible effects of its shift right now. This is a time of tremendous change, Scorpio. Things will feel weird, uncomfortable, and, at times, maybe unfair. Push forward anyway.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your retrograde ruling planet’s corresponding square with Saturn and trine with Venus creates great energy for overspending resources and living outside of your means. And while this can feel fun, exciting, and lavish at first—even if those resources aren’t explicitly monetary—the stars warn against cheating your future self out of stability by doing so. Make sure you have something reserved for you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s challenging square with Jupiter retrograde continues to open doors to new ideas and beliefs you might not be ready to walk through yet. But remember, Capricorn: if you wait until the moment feels perfectly right with no whisper of self-doubt, you might be waiting around forever. Progress doesn’t always have to feel well-rehearsed to matter.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde passes through a fleeting but favorable sextile with the waning gibbous Moon in Cancer, offering a cosmic green light to move forward with shaking things up and pushing back against the status quo. Under the influence of this analytical lunar phase and your retrograde ruling planet, the stars encourage the release of old patterns. Try something new, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s ongoing square with the Sun continues to put your ego and emotions at odds. This is a challenging time, but it isn’t without reward. Pay close attention to what these experiences could be teaching you, Pisces. What goes down must come up, and this cosmic alignment suggests you’ll be stronger in the end for having made the journey.

Pisces monthly horoscope

