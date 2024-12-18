Daily Horoscope: December 18, 2024

Mercury’s direct return has opened up communicative and intellectual pathways once more, but a pesky conjunction of the waning gibbous Moon and Mars retrograde in Leo still creates the potential for conflict. Fortunately, Mercury increases understanding, and its transit through Sagittarius places this mental focus on aspirations and life-long goals. As frustrating as it can be to have the cosmos tell you something isn’t working, this just means you’re one step closer to finding what does. Keep your eyes locked on the road ahead. It might not feel like it right now, but this experience will leave you better off.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your retrograde ruling planet, Mars, conjoins with the waning gibbous Moon under Leo today. Potential problems in close relationships come to a head. While this is undoubtedly frustrating and often painful, wouldn’t you rather know where someone stands now than later? If you think about it, Aries, the other person is doing you a favor by showing their true self.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The trine between Venus and Makemake continues, signaling a need to give back to your immediate community either financially, emotionally, or mentally. Parting with these finite resources can feel uncomfortable at first. But closing yourself off to those who love and need you doesn’t feel much better. The stars urge you to pick the lesser of two evils, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The waning gibbous Moon and Mars retrograde conjunction in Leo comes with its fair share of challenges, but your ruling planet, Mercury, offers a celestial boost of good fortune as it forms a trine with this potent combination. These challenges won’t be around forever, Gemini. If you look closely, you can probably already see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a powerful conjunction with Mars retrograde today under Leo. Sensitivity is at an all-time high, while motivation to do something about it is at an all-time low. Be wary of perpetuating your own grief, Cancer. No one is asking you to take up the martyr’s cause. You don’t have to sacrifice yourself to maintain the peace.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun slowly eases into Capricorn’s celestial domain, it continues its challenging square with Neptune. This alignment serves as a blunt reminder from the cosmos that you can’t always get what you want. Navigating the path before you becomes far more difficult when you keep your head floating above the clouds. The stars are serving up a reality check, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms an auspicious trine with a conjunction of the waning gibbous Moon and Mars retrograde in Leo. The latter combination would typically bring about conflict and challenge, and it still very well might, Virgo. But Mercury offers some assistance, making it easier to navigate tense interpersonal dynamics and forge a way out of this mess.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Sometimes, the best way to give back to those around you is to subtract, not add. Solutions don’t follow a one-size-fits-all mold, Libra. The conjunction between the waning gibbous Moon and Mars retrograde creates an interesting dynamic with the ongoing trine between Venus and Makemake. The stars encourage you to find ways to help that create less work, not more.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea and Ceres form a challenging square under your sign and Aquarius, respectively. These two dwarf planets’ difficult alignment will make listening to and trusting your inner voice more arduous than usual. Now might be a good time to seek the help of others to get you through this transition period, Scorpio. You can’t do all of this by yourself.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde forms a harmonious trine with Makemake, shaking up old ideas on what it means to give back to and uplift your immediate community. With Jupiter’s introspective focus shining the light back on your own behavior, the stars seem to be calling for you to rethink your role within your close relationships. Give a little more than you take, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Jupiter retrograde’s energies continue to clash, creating the potential for hardship while also opening up doors to personal growth and professional development. This process won’t be easy, but it will certainly be worth it. Now is not the time to pursue instant satisfaction. Prioritize delayed gratification. You’re in this for the long haul, Capricorn. Don’t waste the journey.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your retrograde ruling planet creates a relatively positive influence on Neptune, which is currently in a long-standing square with the Sun. This square increases the potential for disillusionment and over-romanticism. But your ruling planet, Uranus, pushes against the idea that life needs to turn out like a Hallmark movie to be worthwhile. What you need won’t always look like what you want.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Uranus retrograde is offering a more favorable reprieve from the tension created by your ruling planet Neptune’s challenging square with the Sun. Don’t be afraid to break traditions and old habits for something better, Pisces. Navigating uncharted waters will always be a little scary. Don’t let the butterflies in your stomach convince you that you’re making a mistake.

