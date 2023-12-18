Daily Horoscope: December 19, 2023

We’re encouraged to take risks and embrace our wildest dreams as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus at 12:14 AM. Even when asleep we could be making emotional breakthroughs! The mood is dreamy and romantic as the moon and Neptune meet in Pisces at 9:07 AM. Impressions made overnight might be lingering through the morning.

It might be harder to stay present as the moon clashes with the sun in Sagittarius at 1:39 PM, reminding us to take frequent breaks and let ourselves look around instead of resisting our body’s natural flow. Trying to shut down or ignore the senses simply won’t work or help.

Control feels less necessary as the moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:03 PM, though we could also feel it easier to be self-contained. We’re feeling curious and energetic once the moon enters Aries at 5:47 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re leaning into your intuition today as the moon in Pisces mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, letting it guide you in your most important decisions. Motivation to learn, explore, and get some miles under your belt arrives as the moon enters your sign, Aries.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You can feel inspired to say “yes” to a spontaneous meetup with friends or squeeze in unexpected quality time with partners as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus. Prioritizing more time to rest and recuperate energy might be needed as the moon enters Aries.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You could be thinking of letting a career project dissolve or transitioning into a new role as the moon in Pisces meets up with Neptune in Pisces. A break from the public eye can feel quite regenerative at this time, or perhaps you’re focusing your energy toward goals that allow for a slower pace. A shift in relationship dynamics could call for a bit of reflection and reorientation to their sense of purpose in your life as the moon in Pisces clashes with the sun in Sagittarius. It might push you past your comfort zone, but what do you feel you could be learning from your partners or closest companions at this time?

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your relationships are inspiring you to think bigger and soften your focus on a specific outcome as the moon in Pisces mingles with Pluto in Capricorn. Try to leave room for your hopes and dreams to grow and flourish beyond what you can even imagine. A productive mood strikes as the moon enters Aries, motivating you to work hard toward your ultimate goals.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re seeing choices in terms of worthy investments and necessary risks or opportunity costs as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus. You could be taking a step in a new direction now! The mood turns adventurous and playful as the moon enters Aries, encouraging you to see the world through innocent eyes.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Connections with partners could feel out of this world as the moon and Neptune merge in Pisces. Complex emotions seek recognition now, especially since the moon also clashes with the sun in Sagittarius today. If it feels like there’s a lack of presence in your relationships, this is a good time to get grounded or invite others to orient to something that feels closer and familiar…perhaps a firm, long hug or taking a walk together somewhere that encourages reflection and mindfulness.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re finding ways to adapt and pave your own way as the moon in Pisces mingles with Pluto in Capricorn. You might feel nudged to make some compromises in your plans or change the pace of your daily rhythm, encouraging you to trust more and control less. It’s a good time to let go of the things that are making your back hurt! Interesting, stimulating conversations are unfolding as the moon enters Aries. You might invite a partner to learn something new.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Partners or friends could surprise you with an impromptu date or invite you to be more spontaneous as the moon in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus. You can feel swept up in romance or inspired to create something special on a whim. Fascinating conversations may unfold as the moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your past could feel clearly connected to purpose as the moon and Neptune meet in Pisces today. The rituals and routines you’ve picked up over the years might feel spiritually grounding at this time. Big, philosophical questions arise as the moon clashes with the sun in Sagittarius. The answers might be simpler than you realize, and your best bet is to be consistent and maintain a steady rhythm in your day-to-day work and habits.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self-care and avoid over-scheduling yourself today. You might need extra time and space to chill and work through some activating feelings in private as the moon enters Aries. A bit of housekeeping and movement that engages your largest muscles could help you move through some otherwise challenging feelings in an organic way.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re able to hold multiple truths at the same time while staying grounded in your values and goals as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus. It’s possible to want conflicting things and this can help you navigate tricky choices today. The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to mobilize and take action on an idea. You could feel empowered to change the world, starting right at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Inspiring conversations are taking place today as the moon and Neptune meet in Pisces, encouraging a healthy balance of daydreaming and grounded activity. It might be tempting to try and plan and look far ahead of where you are now as the moon clashes with the sun in Sagittarius, but you’d feel less overwhelmed if you stay connected to the tangible steps and motions you can take right now. Be mindful not to get sucked into the illusion of perfection.