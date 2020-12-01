Daily Horoscope: December 2, 2020

The moon is in Cancer today, and it connects with wildcard Uranus at 1:00 PM. The moon in Cancer is cautious and protective, but we’re in a spontaneous, risk-taking mood today as it mingles with electric Uranus. Breakthroughs take place!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

You’re in a cozy mood today, but your impulsive streak is still out to play today as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus. You’re taking a risk in the hopes of creating more security for yourself in the future.

Taurus

Unexpected news is shared today as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus. You might be saying something shocking! So much for Tauruses being predictable…

Gemini

The moon in Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart that rules material wealth and possessions, and as it connects with electric Uranus, some innovative ideas help you create even more abundance in your life.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! This means you’re especially in tune with your feelings. You’re making impulsive moves and meeting eccentric people today as the moon connects with Uranus.

Leo

The moon in Cancer asks you to slow down and rest, but brilliant, innovative ideas are brewing concerning your career, and you’re eager to make moves!

Virgo

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Cancer, and you’re connecting with unexpected, eccentric people as the moon mingles with unruly Uranus!

Libra

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your career today, Libra, and you’re making some surprising decisions concerning your life in public as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus. You’re ready to try something new!

Scorpio

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer finds you breaking out of your usual routine today. You’re taking risks and feeling spontaneous as the moon mingles with unruly Uranus. Unexpected meetings and conversations take place.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on the past and on closure today. Some brilliant, problem-solving ideas arise as the moon mingles with genius Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and you’re having some expected thrills as the moon connects with electric Uranus. Enjoy!

Aquarius

You’re busy getting organized as the moon moves through Cancer. You’re kicking bad habits and switching things up at home and in your personal life as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Pisces

Romance is in the air as the moon moves through fellow water sign Cancer! Unexpected messages arrive as it connects with electric Uranus. Anything could happen today, dear Pisces. Creativity abounds!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.