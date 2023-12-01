Daily Horoscope: December 2, 2023

Dramatic expressions could play through our heads and we might be unyielding to change as the moon in Leo clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 12:44 AM. We’re more open to trust in the natural rhythm of our lives as the moon aligns with the sun in Sagittarius at 6:45 AM. It’s a wonderful time to embrace possibilities!

We’re finding ways to break the ice and have conversations that require more maturity and integrity as Mercury in Capricorn connects with sobering Saturn in Pisces at 10:27 AM. Patience and resourcefulness promise high returns.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for December!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Discussions with authority figures or elders in your field can provide nuggets of wisdom about the role you’re in or the position you might be stepping into as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces. It’s a great day to lay the groundwork for professional endeavors that feel more sustainable.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Members of your social circle could bring news to your attention, expanding your awareness about widespread changes and events as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces. It’s a good day to participate in philosophical discussions and offer tangible support to life-changing causes. You’re finding it easier to let go of the past, or perhaps improve upon past choices made by yourself and others, as the moon in Leo aligns with the sun in Sagittarius.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Discussions about how to invest more time, energy, and material resources into an emerging calling or career take place as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You can begin to feel witnessed in a significant way as the sacrifices and commitments you’ve made toward the winding path before you are acknowledged at a public level.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo aligns with the sun in Sagittarius, encouraging you to keep up with budgets and stay loyal to the routines that support your physical and financial wellbeing. A bit of spontaneity could keep things flowing nicely, but financial impulsivity might scatter your efforts. The purpose of your partnerships or closest companionships could feel grounded in philosophical, or spiritual, awareness as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with its current planetary ruler Saturn in Pisces. Discussions about the journeys you might wish to take together arise, reinforcing any metaphorical glue that makes the relationship stick.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Leo aligns with the sun in Sagittarius, nudging you to play with your appearance or perhaps imagine (or even role play) what it would be like to express yourself more honestly. You could realize a more effective or practical way to accomplish your daily work and goals as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces, though it’s wise to make sure you’re not cutting corners in the process. The quality of your efforts speaks louder now, so practice patience and avoid rushed results.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mature conversations are taking place as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with its current planetary ruler Saturn in Pisces. Your partners or lovers could show more interest in what’s sparking joy for you these days, encouraging you to be more forthcoming about what you want to share. It’s an opportune time to voice intimate preferences or have discussions about the parameters of your relationships. Discussions about labels could show the quality of communication between you and others now.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces, inviting you to make thoughtful adjustments to your home and lifestyle. For instance, you may find yourself rearranging or repurposing a room, aiming for a more functional and organized use of your space. This could have quite the effect on your mental capacity for work and your dedicated health routines!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You could find yourself in a process of figuring out how you’ll find the time for certain interests or projects as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to seek counsel with your partners or closest companions for support and reassurance. On another note, you might feel motivated to be more vocal about your interests or affections, committing to showing up for these endeavors or relationships more consistently.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Leo aligns with the sun in Sagittarius and you’re imagining grand possibilities for yourself! A focus on building long-term security and prosperity arises as Mercury in Capricorn connects with its planetary ruler Saturn in Pisces. It’s a productive time to frame your priorities and preferences and contemplate where, if anywhere, you’d eventually like to put roots down. This could be a significant moment to consider inherited values and gain deeper insight into the ways your family or origins influence what you feel and think about money.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A calling to express yourself in a material manner could arise as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces, perhaps inspiring a work of writing or a new look. You might feel inspired to update your personal style and appearance to better reflect your travel through time (experience has transformed you in physically palpable ways). Since Mercury is the planet of quick travels and Saturn is in the place of daily transits in your chart, this could be a time when new modes of transportation manifest; a new vehicle might present itself, inviting you to take on adventures with greater convenience.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Lively discussions with partners or companions can inspire exciting plans for the future as the moon in Leo aligns with the sun in Sagittarius. Hopes and dreams of your past could be rekindled or you might take a walk down memory lane, appreciating your capacity to imagine possibilities and aspire to make wishes come true. Mercury in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, inviting you to spend some time in solitude and reflect on what’s shaping up to be most important to you as the year nears its close. A period of hibernation could manifest a masterpiece in the works!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re discovering where your dedicated presence needs to be in order to substantialize your dreams and aspirations as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces. This could be a turning point in your social life where group projects begin to emerge or you find yourself immersed in different social dynamics or circles with a very focused purpose.