Daily Horoscope: December 20, 2023

We’re met with the limits of time and personal bandwidth as the moon in Aries butts heads with Mercury in Capricorn at 12:42 AM. Though there may be a lot we wish to hold onto, we’re encouraged to put some things down in order to give proper attention to our commitments. If we’re unable to honor and recognize our own limitations, we’ll be rudely awakened.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You might feel motivated to negotiate more vacation time or request some changes in your responsibilities at work as the moon in Aries butts heads with Mercury in Capricorn. If you need a bit more freedom within your career, this could be a moment when you bring up serious discussions with a boss or counselor to see how you can move forward without burning out.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Ever had one of those dreams where you’re running with all your force, only to be stuck in place? You might feel as though you’re inching slowly toward your distant goals and dreams as the moon in Aries butts heads with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging you to celebrate small wins and give your mind a break from constant focus to avoid burnout. Sometimes pushing harder only makes you go slower.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn, validating the conflicting feelings you might have about saying “yes” to your hopes and dreams when it means letting go of opportunities or projects you might have invested a lot of time, energy, and resources into. While relationships and new doors can be opening up, it’s okay to mourn or let yourself acknowledge the loss that comes with the closing of a significant chapter in your life.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Discussions about a difference in goals and perspectives could arise with partners or coworkers as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn, making it an appropriate time to schedule a meeting and close any gaps in communication. While distance can offer the feeling of freedom and autonomy, sometimes it can also make it harder to collaborate and see things from the same angle. Do your best to stay present and get on the same side of any obstacles you and others are facing now.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might be dealing with some FOMO as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn today, encouraging you to squeeze in your own fun or find pleasure in fleeting experiences as you go about your busy day. This could also be a moment when you’re nudged to recognize any habits of restlessness and pause to let joyful feelings, or points of interest, entertain you longer before rushing off to the next thing. It’s a matter of building the capacity to feel secure in your own body, dear Leo, and sometimes that takes a lot of practice before it sticks. How different would things be if you could bask in those moments of vitality, letting them ripple out? Keep doing it.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Discussions about privacy and boundaries come up as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn. Being vulnerable could feel more difficult during this transit, though people can be supportive if you manage to communicate what’s happening inside you. Secrets or intimate information you might not want others to share could require you to be more explicit.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Frustration could come to a head as the moon in Aries butts heads with Mercury in Capricorn, reminding you to connect with as much proximity or sense of secure presence before communicating. You could be wondering how to get others to cooperate and pitch in around the house or motivate someone to put more effort into their job or chores. If it feels like people are ignoring you or brushing your requests aside, it might be that they need to know (and feel) that you’re on the same side.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn, incentivizing you not to overbook yourself today. You might want to spend a bit more time on a certain project or have the freedom to enjoy someone’s company and conversation a bit longer, which could be cut short if you have to rush to your next destination or task. Time is valuable, but time is not money. Some things you simply can’t buy more of. Practice discernment with your energy and attention, dear Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might wish you could be more yourself, or more liberal about how you express yourself, as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging you to initiate some conversations about style, culture, and entertainment. Even one small point of connection or recognized shared interest can create the space for more tolerance and acceptance. Try to point out what you agree on and see if things open up between you and those you’re trying to connect with.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Discussions about how to best utilize (and save) your energy could arise today as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn. There’s a lot of internal processing unfolding right now, so let others know if you’re having a hard time communicating your needs or what you want them to know instead of shutting down. It would be great if the people we lived with or saw everyday could simply intuit these things, but be mindful if you find yourself behaving as if they should. Repeating oneself can get annoying, but the human brain needs ample repetition…try to be generous with your interpretations.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You could feel fired up about conversations that are taking place in your social circle and in the collective, but you might also be dealing with the frustration of your own limitations as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn. You might wish you could participate in more events, contribute more of your time and energy to a cause, or expand your knowledge to anchor your dreams to something more concrete, while simultaneously facing a material reality that negates those things from happening sooner. Take comfort in knowing that you aren’t alone, Aquarius. Remember that your imagination is a vital resource, too; protect it from messaging that would tell you can’t do more with the resources you have.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Questions about what is worth your finite time and which path to pursue could arise as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn. The actions you want to take in your career might be in conflict with the way you see yourself or differ from the trajectory you’re developing along. Find the space within you that allows you to slow down, take a step back, and reflect on what changes might need to happen in order to course correct, if need be.