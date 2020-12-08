Daily Horoscope: December 9, 2020

The sun clashes with dreamy Neptune at 2:41 PM, making for a lazy atmosphere. There’s a nonchalance in the air, but not an easygoing one—the mood is cynical, exhausted, and even a touch paranoid, so find ways to ground yourself in reality. The moon in Libra connects with messenger Mercury at 4:13 PM, encouraging us to talk about our feelings. Confusion is in the air, but with some straightforward communication, clarity can be found.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a low energy day as the sun clashes with hazy Neptune. Catch up on sleep! Don’t binge any movies that will leave you feeling paranoid. Find ways to stay grounded. The moon in Libra inspires communication today.

Taurus

Drama in your social life may arrive as laziness or shadiness seeps into the scene when the sun clashes with Neptune. The moon in Libra helps you manage your responsibilities today.

Gemini

Confusion may arrive in your partnerships as the sun clashes with hazy Neptune. It’s not the best time to make commitments, and watch out for slippery behavior. The moon in Libra helps you discuss your needs during this tricky day.

Cancer

It’s a tricky day to make plans as the sun clashes with Neptune. Schedules are turned upside down. Be careful not to slip into old, bad habits. The moon in Libra encourages you to get cozy at home.

Leo

You may be hitting a confusing point in your romantic relationships or in your creative work. The sun clashes with Neptune, and figuring out your needs versus what people are capable of giving you feels very complicated at this time. The moon in Libra helps begin the communication process today, but don’t rush to conclusions, and be mindful of indecision and laziness in the air at this time. Don’t take it personally.

Virgo

You’re coming up on a confusing turn in your relationships, Virgo, especially regarding boundaries, your personal life, or your living situation. There’s a lazy or even shady energy in the air today, so be mindful of people who take shortcuts. The moon in Libra helps you figure out what you need in order to feel materially secure.

Libra

It’s a tricky day for communication and making plans as the sun clashes with Neptune. You may deal with a no-show or find that your schedule has been turned upside down. Confusion is in the air, and people may not be as knowledgeable as they seem. The moon is in your sign, so make time to journal about your feelings.

Scorpio

Confusion concerning your finances pops up today as the sun clashes with hazy Neptune. Avoid making important purchases at this time. If someone is trying very hard to sell you on something, reflect on what their motivation may be. The moon in Libra encourages you to catch up on rest.

Sagittarius

You’re in an especially sentimental mood today, Sagittarius, but it’s important that you don’t over romanticize the past due as the sun clashes with Neptune. A lazy energy flows. A sneaky shortcut may seem appealing, but it’s not worth it. When in doubt, put in the work and take the high road.

Capricorn

It’s a tricky day for communication as the sun clashes with Neptune. Watch out for gossip. The information you’re looking for may be hard to find. Take it slow and don’t make any assumptions. The moon in Libra reminds you to focus on your reputation and the big picture.

Aquarius

The sun squares off with Neptune, making for a tricky, confusing day in your finances, but the moon in Libra brings new opportunities, so take it slow, don’t jump to conclusions, and take your time making decisions.

Pisces

The sun clashes with your ruling planet Neptune, making for a confusing day, especially regarding your career and goals. Be mindful about your reputation today: It’s not the time to send a vague message, as it could be misinterpreted. The moon in Libra helps you release the past.

