Daily Horoscope: December 21, 2020

It’s the winter solstice! Jupiter and Saturn align at 1:21 PM: This is a big deal, as it only happens once every two decades. This is the start of a new era; a cultural shift is taking place. The moon enters Aries at 5:32 PM, inspiring spontaneity, and the moon connects with Saturn and Jupiter at 6:33 PM and 6:36 PM respectively, finding us reflecting on our boundaries and beliefs. The moon clashes with the sun at 6:41 PM, encouraging us to change course, and communication kicks up as the moon clashes with chatty Mercury at 9:04 PM. The sun enters Capricorn at 5:03 AM, finding us focused on building a solid future for ourselves and society. The moon connects with Pluto at 5:24 AM, inspiring us to go deep into our emotional explorations.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Jupiter and Saturn meet in the sky, marking the beginning of an important new cycle in your social life, and in the groups and communities you belong to. Capricorn season begins, finding the sun brightly shining down on the sector of your chart that rules your career and finding you stepping into the spotlight.

Taurus

Jupiter and Saturn align, making this a crucial moment in your career. You’re committing to a new level of responsibility. The sun enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, bringing opportunities, especially ones to travel or study.

Gemini

Jupiter meets Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius today, finding you embarking on an exciting new journey: You may be traveling, studying something in depth, or even publishing something special. Capricorn season begins, finding you sorting out issues concerning shared resources.

Cancer

Jupiter and Saturn align, activating a highly sensitive sector of your chart: You’re taking a new approach to working with others, especially in the realm of finances. The sun enters your opposite sign Capricorn, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart—this is an exciting time for your partnerships!

Leo

Jupiter meets Saturn in your opposite sign Aquarius, marking an important new journey in your relationships. Opportunities for important commitments are in the air. The sun enters Capricorn, helping you get your work organized.

Virgo

Jupiter and Saturn align today, marking the start of a new routine: A tremendous shift is taking place in your daily habits. The sun enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and bringing joy and celebration your way!

Libra

Jupiter meets Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius today, marking the beginning of a tremendous new journey in your creative work and in your love life. Standards are raised! Capricorn season starts, finding the sun lighting up the home and family sector of your chart.

Scorpio

Jupiter and Saturn align, marking the start of a new journey concerning home and family. Capricorn season begins, and communication is a major theme at this time. Information is coming in! Make time to sit and think about what you need to say.

Sagittarius

Your ruling planet Jupiter meets Saturn, marking the beginning of a new approach to communication for you, Sagittarius. Capricorn season begins, illuminating the financial sector of your chart. It’s a great time to think about how you can create more wealth and security!

Capricorn

Jupiter meets your ruling planet Saturn today! It’s an initiation into greater wealth and security if you choose to stand up for your standards and hold healthy boundaries, as well as stay open-minded about new opportunities. The sun enters your sign, Capricorn—happy solar return! You’re feeling revitalized!

Aquarius

Jupiter meets your ruling planet Saturn in your sign today, Aquarius. This is the start of a tremendous new journey when it comes to your responsibility and growing reach. But first, it’s time to rest as the the sun enters Capricorn.

Pisces

Your ruling planet Jupiter meets Saturn in Aquarius, making this a tremendous moment for inner work and spiritual growth. You’re in a private mood, but some exciting networking opportunities arrive as Capricorn season begins.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.