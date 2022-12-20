Daily Horoscope: December 21, 2022

Happy winter solstice! The moon enters Sagittarius at 2:12 AM and mingles with Jupiter in Aries at 2:19 AM, making for an uplifting atmosphere that’s wonderful for spending quality time with people. We’re in a generous mood!

The sun enters Capricorn at 4:48 PM: Reflect on your past successes and think about what you want to achieve next! The sun squares off with Jupiter at 7:50 PM, bringing a massive boost of confidence! Plenty of fun may take place, but do be careful not to over-indulge. Patience and tempers may be short as the moon opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini at 8:48 PM… slow down and think things through before speaking!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The sun enters Capricorn, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! This can be an exciting period in your career, and you may be excited to show off your successes as the sun squares off with Jupiter in your zodiac sign, Aries.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The sun enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, which can find you in a philosophical mood, eager to explore new ideas. You could be pondering life’s great mysteries as the sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries! Keep your plans flexible today so you can explore whatever inspires you at a moment’s notice.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You and a partner may be working out agreements concerning money as the sun enters Capricorn. The sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring generosity, but be careful not to overspend!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The sun enters Capricorn, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and you could be connecting with exciting people as the sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries. Meaningful introductions and discussions take place today.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The sun enters Capricorn, which can find you inspired to tackle your to-do list—but be careful not to overextend yourself as the sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries. Make sure your schedule allows time for rest!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The sun enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and some over-the-top fun may arrive as the sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries! Just be careful not to overspend.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You may find yourself in a nostalgic mood as the sun enters Capricorn, and big feelings surface as the sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries. A powerful, vulnerable discussion with a partner could take place! This can also be a productive time to make changes at home.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The sun enters Capricorn, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, making it an exciting time for any discussions, research, or writing you’re working on. But do watch out for exaggerations as the sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries! Be careful not to overbook your schedule, too.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Your focus can turn to finances as the sun enters Capricorn—just be careful not to overspend as the sun squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries! Creative inspiration may be easy to come by today.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The sun enters your sign today, Capricorn, which can find you feeling reinvigorated and full of confidence! The sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring you to make your home cozy and comfortable. You could be ready to make some changes regarding your living situation.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The sun enters Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but the sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a very busy atmosphere. It may be time to set new boundaries around your availability!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The sun enters Capricorn today, which can bode well for any teamwork or networking you’re participating in. An inspiring idea could be shared as the sun squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries—but consider how much time, energy, or money you have to spare before committing to any new projects.