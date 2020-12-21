Daily Horoscope: December 22, 2020

The moon in fire sign Aries inspires a fun and fearless attitude today! We’re in an affectionate mood as the moon makes a harmonious connection with darling Venus at 10:56 AM: We’re giving generously and enjoying ourselves.

Aries

The moon is in your sign today, Aries! The world is on your emotional wavelength—free and fearless! The moon mingles with sweet Venus, bringing good news from abroad. An open-minded and open-hearted energy flows.

Taurus

The moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and rest today. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, helping you release whatever you need to let go of in order to feel peace!

Gemini

The moon is in Aries today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and an easy energy flows around connecting with friends and lovers as the moon harmonizes with sweet Venus.

Cancer

The moon in Aries illuminates the fame and fortune sector of your chart, and easy energy flows around your career, creativity, and productivity as the moon connects with Venus.

Leo

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, bringing exciting new opportunities your way. The moon makes a harmonious connection with Venus, bringing romance and creative inspiration!

Virgo

The moon in decisive fire sign Aries finds you cutting ties with the past, settling debts, and sorting out issues concerning shared resources. The moon connects with lovely Venus, creating a cozy energy at home.

Libra

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and easy energy flows around connecting with others as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Venus.

Scorpio

The moon is in fire sign Aries, finding you in a productive mood! The moon connects with Venus, which bodes well for your finances. A generous energy flows!

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring a playful and creative atmosphere, and romance is in the air as the moon mingles with love and beauty planet Venus. You’re feeling especially charming!

Capricorn

The moon in Aries illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, and easy energy flows. You make your home a cozier space, connect with loved ones, and reminisce about the past as the moon connects with Venus.

Aquarius

The moon in Aries illuminates the communication sector of your chart and as it connects with sweet Venus—good news, fun connections, and flirtatious messages come your way. A creative (and chatty) energy flows!

Pisces

The moon in Aries illuminates the financial sector of your chart today, finding you reflecting on wealth and security. Easy energy flows around your career, popularity, and success as the moon mingles with Venus. Rewards are on the way!

