Daily Horoscope: December 22, 2023

We’re getting in touch with our senses and letting our logical mind rest as the moon in Taurus aligns with Mercury in Capricorn at 12:21 AM. Discerning complex feelings, some with histories extending deep into our past, comes intuitively as the moon links up with Saturn in Pisces at 2:08 AM.

Comfort and indulgences are on the mind as the moon meets up with Jupiter in Taurus at 7:53 AM, encouraging us to stay in touch with our bodies and what it wants us to know. The sun in Capricorn welcomes Mercury into a warm embrace, otherwise known as Mercury cazimi. A clear light shines through the darkest hours! Updates and new information are available today.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A strong alignment with your intuition offers insight into how you can transition into a new role, perhaps wrapping up a chapter in your career as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Capricorn today.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Capricorn today, bringing news or blessings your way. Friends, allies, or guides could bestow insight that shifts your perspective, helping you make tangible changes that support the development of your hopes and dreams.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A sense of clarity and alignment with your inner authority (or protectors) arrives as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Capricorn. You could feel relieved and finally able to put some duties, expectations, or professional burdens behind you as your roles shift. A debt repayment might reach completion or you could receive news and support during this milestone in your life.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your relationships are inspiring you to try new things or go new places as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Capricorn. You might feel like you’re getting someone or understanding a philosophy you could never empathize with, widening your world view.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

An opportunity to make up for lost time could come up as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Capricorn. Maybe you’ll find a steadier rhythm within your daily work and routines or reach the end of a contract that’s been complicating your schedule. Insight into health concerns could be revealed as well.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Romance and connection are bringing light to your life as Mercury retrograde and the sun meet in Capricorn. Dampened flames could be rekindled today or new feelings might be shared.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You could feel empowered to initiate new routines or implement clearer structure within your home as Mercury retrograde and the sun meet in Capricorn. It’s a great time to post a definitive schedule of chores and housekeeping rules, or adapt them to better fit family and household needs. The health and hygiene of your entire home feels optimally cohesive when everyone is following the same rhythm and guidelines.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Creative ideas are emerging and seeking to be fed and nurtured as Mercury retrograde and the sun meet in Capricorn. Keep a notepad handy and jot down the insights you’re absorbing or are eager to express. You’ll want to play around with these ideas later.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your material goals are shifting into greater focus as Mercury retrograde and the sun meet in Capricorn. A special connection to history could change your mind and rearrange your priorities. It’s a great time to exchange gifts with sentimental value.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Physical changes happening within and around you can inspire you to reframe the way you communicate and structure your daily schedule. Your availability could be changing as you reorganize yourself physically, emotionally, and mentally.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury and the sun meet in Capricorn, helping you connect the dots around your subconscious thoughts about money and the material world. It’s an appropriate time to recognize your capacity for saving and spending and look to experts who can guide you in making more conscientious choices aligned with your integrity. There’s no one size fits all, so you’ll want to pay attention to the reflexes and associations that come up as you ponder or make specific financial decisions.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

A friend or a guide could have news to share as Mercury and the sun meet in Capricorn. People could be looking for your input and constructive feedback or wanting your listening ears, creating opportunities for collaborative problem solving.