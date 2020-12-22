Daily Horoscope: December 23, 2020

Two intense planets, fiery Mars and powerful Pluto, square off today at 9:44 AM, making for short tempers. Endings that take place at this time are likely to be final. Watch out for impulsive behavior and power grabs. The moon in Aries clashes with Pluto at 5:36 PM and meets Mars at 5:51 PM, which means we’re taking things personally right now!

All times ET.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, making for an intense atmosphere. You’re ready to cut ties with anything and anyone holding you back in your career. You’re tired of people’s power plays.

Taurus

A harsh corner is turned in your communications today as Mars clashes with Pluto—tempers are short, and there’s an intensity in the air. You’re craving privacy as the moon moves through Aries; take time away from it all.

Gemini

It’s an intense day in your social life as Mars clashes with Pluto: You may be cutting ties with some friends or deciding not to pursue a project any longer. The moon in Aries asks you to get real about who and what you want to invest your time in.

Cancer

You’re all about being cautious, dear Cancer, but today, you’re ready to make a move! Mars clashes with Pluto and you’re ready to cut off a situation that’s no longer working. The moon in Aries finds you contemplating your career.

Leo

An intense energy is in the atmosphere as Mars clashes with Pluto. This is a time of endings and tempers are short. Arguments that take place today leave a big impact. The moon in Aries helps you keep an open mind, but do try to be aware of impulsive behavior on your part.

Virgo

Mars and Pluto square off, making for an intense day in your love life and in your creative pursuits. You’re not accepting surface answers or shallow solutions. It’s a powerful time for release. Tempers are short. Don’t end something if you’re not absolutely certain you want to say goodbye.

Libra

You’re all about harmony, Libra: It’s important to you to be diplomatic in your dealings. But tempers are short today, and you may have to pull the plug on some relationships as Mars clashes with Pluto. Understanding someone else’s side doesn’t mean you need to agree with them.

Scorpio

Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, clash today, making for an intense atmosphere. It’s a tricky time for communication because tempers are so short. Give yourself plenty of time and space to keep your cool.

Sagittarius

Fiery Mars clashes with power planet Pluto today: It’s an intense time, especially concerning your finances and love life. There’s a situation you’re fed up with, but watch out for short tempers. There’s another side to this coin, as always. Passion may also be in the air.

Capricorn

Action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto today, and you’re ready to call it quits, especially when it comes to issues brewing at home, with family, or concerning your living situation. It’s an important time to set boundaries, and watch out for short tempers.

Aquarius

Watch out for arguments and short tempers today as Mars clashes with Pluto. The moon is in Aries, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your mind and communication. Protect your peace by limiting screen time and venting to a trustworthy friend.

Pisces

You’re typically a patient person, Pisces, but your temper is shorter than usual today, and the future feels so far away. A drastic move might feel like the right choice in the moment, but think about the long-term impact, dear fish. Tension is high as Mars clashes with Pluto.

